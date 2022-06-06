I’m pleased that “anti-nuclear sentiment is fading around the world,” as noted in the May 31 news article “Concerns on climate spark push for nuclear.” The quoted activist, intent on closing California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, and who worries that such facilities produce “the most toxic material ever,” should inform her activism with two recent articles: “Study: Cutting pollution from fossil fuels would save 50,000 lives a year” [news, May 17] and “Report: Pollution responsible for 1 in 6 deaths worldwide over past five years” [Politics & the Nation, May 19].
The loudly touted but unrealized risks posed by nuclear power contrast starkly with the shocking confirmed — and continuing — toll from fossil fuels. We desperately need more of this proven, 24/365, zero-emissions, safe and scalable energy source to augment solar, wind and other green sources. Only with nuclear in the mix can we hope to eliminate our deadly dependence on fossil fuels in time to avoid climate disaster.
Marvin Solberg, Edgewater