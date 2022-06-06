The June 2 front-page article “U.S. defends rocket transfer” provided examples of all that is wrong with U.S. assistance to Ukraine. Disclosure of the number of rocket systems benefits no one but the enemy. The quantity (four) supplied and the timing of the support are consistent with an obviously unspoken policy of providing Ukraine with just enough assistance to delay losing. And it is conditioned on Ukraine using the assistance to fight only on, and consequently further destroy, Ukrainian territory. Russian territory is off-limits.