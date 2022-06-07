It seems to me that the “time cost” that Alyssa Rosenberg calculated in her provocative June 2 Opinion Essay, “Breastfeeding isn’t ‘free.’ Here’s what it cost me.,” is a measure of the time needed to build a relationship — any human relationship.
Here’s another way to think about this: I’m currently in a relationship with a large human, known as my husband, who has need for companionship, conversation and physical communion. Thanks to Ms. Rosenberg’s chart, conveniently pegged to one’s annual salary, I can now easily calculate the “time cost” of the hours I spend with him.
Liz Marshall, Takoma Park