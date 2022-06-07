The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion The cost of human relationships

June 7, 2022 at 4:29 p.m. EDT
Breastfeeding supplies. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
It seems to me that the “time cost” that Alyssa Rosenberg calculated in her provocative June 2 Opinion Essay, “Breastfeeding isn’t ‘free.’ Here’s what it cost me.,” is a measure of the time needed to build a relationship — any human relationship.

Feeding a new baby is as much about cuddling and nurturing as it is delivering nutrition. In the early weeks, the tiny human’s understanding of love is limited to warmth, caring touch and the regular delivery of breast milk (or formula). To measure the “cost” of the time spent in this relationship seems irrelevant and churlish.

Here’s another way to think about this: I’m currently in a relationship with a large human, known as my husband, who has need for companionship, conversation and physical communion. Thanks to Ms. Rosenberg’s chart, conveniently pegged to one’s annual salary, I can now easily calculate the “time cost” of the hours I spend with him.

Liz Marshall, Takoma Park

