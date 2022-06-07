It seems to me that the “time cost” that Alyssa Rosenberg calculated in her provocative June 2 Opinion Essay, “ Breastfeeding isn’t ‘free.’ Here’s what it cost me. ,” is a measure of the time needed to build a relationship — any human relationship.

Feeding a new baby is as much about cuddling and nurturing as it is delivering nutrition. In the early weeks, the tiny human’s understanding of love is limited to warmth, caring touch and the regular delivery of breast milk (or formula). To measure the “cost” of the time spent in this relationship seems irrelevant and churlish.