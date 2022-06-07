Placeholder while article actions load

Democrats are tearing their hair out trying to figure out how to win back ground they’ve lost in recent years, particularly in small towns and rural areas. Even as they have become more competitive in states like Georgia and Arizona, they’ve watched formerly purple states such as Iowa and Ohio slip further away, as white voters there find voting Democratic less and less appealing. Among some Democrats, reversing those losses has become an obsession.

The deeper you explore this question, the clearer two things become: First, the challenge is not insurmountable. Second, the ease with which a bunch of dishonest, phony Republicans won over those voters, and how difficult it is for Democrats to win them back, is utterly maddening.

A comprehensive new report from the progressive group American Family Voices shows the complexity of this challenge. And new ads from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, show both the opportunity and the difficulty of winning back that ground.

As the AFV report documents, over the last decade Democrats have increased their vote totals in cities and suburbs, but lost votes in both rural areas and small and midsize counties where manufacturing is critical. Their decline in those places has shifted the political landscape of the Midwest in particular, making states Democrats (sometimes) win closer than they used to be and putting states like Ohio seemingly out of reach.

Here’s how the report summarizes what voters in these industrial — or formerly industrial — places have faced in recent years:

Unions, often under aggressive attack by Republican governors and legislatures, have lost strength. Trade deals not written with workers in mind hit this region harder than anywhere. The financialization of the economy that created giant global conglomerates and benefited Wall Street and Silicon Valley sucked money out of these counties. The financial crisis and the opioid epidemic hit these counties like a ton of bricks. Covid was another big blow, followed by the gut punch of inflation.

Although the report stresses that many voters in these places blame both parties for some of the hardships that have played out over decades, only Democrats seem to wind up paying the electoral price for it.

There’s some common advice to Democrats to begin reversing their declines: Show up. Listen to people. Demonstrate respect. Be authentic.

Which is all fine, but it raises the question: Why don’t Republicans have to do any of those things?

That brings us to Fetterman. He’s running this ad to kick off his general election campaign:

In this campaign ad, Marianne, Pa. resident 'Braxton W.' says Washington, D.C. has hurt his town, so he is supporting John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. (Video: John Fetterman)

The identified enemy to blame for Pennsylvania’s problems is “Washington, D.C.,” with the evils being “bad deals that sent away our jobs” and opioids. Fetterman is the contrast, tattooed and goateed, clad in Carhartt, coming from the hardscrabble town of Braddock (where he served as mayor for 13 years). Except for some policy positions printed on the screen that you’d miss if you weren’t watching closely, there’s almost nothing identifiably Democratic about the ad.

This second ad makes Fetterman’s unique persona even more explicit:

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor since 2019, is the state's Democratic nominee in the 2022 U.S. Senate election. (Video: John Fetterman)

This is not a model anyone else could follow, since Fetterman is such a singular personality. It also doesn’t hurt that Fetterman’s opponent is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who grew up in Ohio and lives in New Jersey; he registered to vote at his in-laws’ house in Pennsylvania because the state happened to have an open Senate seat. Oz has reinvented himself as a Trump-loving gun enthusiast; even people who will vote for him probably think he’s a gigantic phony.

That’s what’s so striking: In order to pass the test, a Democrat has to be utterly brimming with “authenticity.” But ask yourself: who are the “authentic” Republicans who speak to middle America? Is it the con man from New York who wears makeup and took a $70,000 tax deduction for hairstyling? How about Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, the son of a banker, graduate of prep school then Stanford then Yale Law, who rails against “the elite”? Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, perhaps the least “authentic” human being currently alive on Planet Earth?

The point is not that Fetterman is running only on personality; he has plenty of things to say about policy, most of it quite progressive. But as much as Democrats might like his chances, the fact that his kind of profile is required to have a chance of winning over some meaningful proportion of white voters in small towns and rural areas, when any blow-dried Republican in a suit can be guaranteed most of their votes, is enough to make a Democrat despair.

The AFV report argues that Democrats need to “deliver more tangible and noticeable economic benefits to these counties and voters, and then talk about what they have done.” Which is all well and good, but experience has taught us that won’t be enough.

Republicans can get away with doing absolutely nothing to help people in these places; all it takes is poking at their resentments and anger to win them over to the GOP. Democrats, on the other hand, have to do everything: offer tangible results, bulletproof authenticity, and a convincing story about the past and the future that overcomes their reluctance to vote Democratic.

It can be done. But it sure won’t be easy.

