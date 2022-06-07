Placeholder while article actions load

When Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova flashed a sign protesting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine on Russia’s main evening newscast in March, she had no plan for what would come next. Three months later, she is living in limbo between Russia, where she faces gave danger, and the West, where she has yet to be fully accepted. Many like her, who once worked for the Kremlin but decided to switch sides, are asking for more support.

I interviewed Ovsyannikova late last month in Oslo, where she received the Vaclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent at the Oslo Freedom Forum — prompting reactions that ranged from praise to disgust. Ukrainian American journalist Irena Chalupa wrote a letter to the Human Rights Foundation, which granted the award, stating that Havel “would have been absolutely appalled” that Ovsyannikova received an honor bearing his name.

Dealing with accusations and hate has become routine for Ovsyannikova, who spent more than a decade producing pro-Kremlin propaganda at Russia’s premier state-controlled television channel. But her story raises a larger issue: Can we find a way to embrace people from inside Putin’s regime and its organs who now want to help us work against him?

Ovsyannikova understands why many in the West are skeptical of her. She says she harbors deep guilt about misinforming the Russian people for a living. She had been disillusioned about her job for years, as are many Russian journalists working for pro-Kremlin outlets, she told me. For a long time, she says, she didn’t have the courage to give up her comfortable life. But now that life is in disarray.

Since leaving Russia in March, Ovsyannikova has been living out of a suitcase, traveling around Europe doing temporary work for the German media company that owns the newspaper Die Welt. She hasn’t seen her two children, who don’t understand why she upended their lives and left them in Moscow. She wants to return to Russia but doesn’t know whether she’ll be safe there, given that she has continued to speak out against Putin and his war.

“I don’t want to emigrate, because I am a patriot. I hope I can live in Russia because now it will be a difficult time for my country,” she told me. “If they put me in jail, that will be my punishment for working for so long for Kremlin propaganda.”

Ovsyannikova has been attacked from all sides ever since she charged onto the set of Channel One’s news program “Vremya” on March 14 holding a sign that said, in part, “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you.”

The Kremlin initially called her a British spy, but after interrogating her for 14 hours straight, the police released her with a fine. She believes the Russian authorities were spooked by the publicity when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly thanked her and French President Emmanuel Macron offered her political asylum.

That didn’t stop Ukraine’s information security bureau from reporting that she was still an active Russian asset, sent to the West to do Putin’s bidding by arguing against sanctions on Russia. Members of Russia’s internal political opposition have also attacked her online, she said. The Kremlin is now supporting the story that she’s a Federal Security Service (FSB) spy, she claimed, to undermine her credibility in the West.

“The Kremlin is lying all the time and always changing their lies,” she told me. “It’s an information war, and I am suddenly inside this information war.”

As time goes by, it seems more and more clear Ovsyannikova is who she claims to be — a Russian who decided to stop telling Putin’s lies and started to call them out. That doesn’t excuse her past actions, she told me, but it does mean that she and others like her should be supported when they risk everything to break with the Russian system.

“You must support people like me, because if you are fighting people like me, nobody else from state media will want to do the same thing that I did,” she said. “My ex-colleagues are watching my fate.”

As many have pointed out, the U.S. and European governments should be doing much more to help all kinds of Russian opposition figures, dissidents and other professionals currently fleeing Russia who have found themselves without proper support when they decide to reject living under Putin’s cruel rule. When Russians are treated poorly in Western countries, this feeds Russian propaganda and actually helps Putin, Ovsyannikova said.

“Some Russian people are against the war, some people are for the war, and then there are a lot of people in the middle. They don’t understand what is happening and they are just watching the situation and they are afraid,” she said. It’s those people in the middle, she says, whom opponents of the war have to win over.

Western governments need to have a plan for people like Ovsyannikova. There must be space for Russians with imperfect records to oppose Putin and help further erode his internal support. It doesn’t matter how they got here. Now, everyone who is opposed to Putin and his war must set aside their grievances and join together to stop him.

