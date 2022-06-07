Placeholder while article actions load

The inflation spike of recent months has triggered an equivalent surge in historical analogies. Commentators have mined three periods — the postwar era, the stagflationary 1970s and the tech bust of the early 2000s — for lessons. Next, expect the 1990s to be added to the mix. Spoiler: The message will be dispiriting.

The post-World War II period shows how spending and inflation can revive with a vengeance. After the 1929 crash, the United States suffered through the Depression. A decade of falling output and prices led Harvard economist Alvin Hansen to proclaim that demand and hence inflation might be permanently subdued, causing “secular stagnation.” Then, during the war, rationing kept prices down. But peace and the end of rationing uncorked a whoosh of consumption. Inflation surged over 14 percent in 1947, the highest rate since 1920.

The parallels with recent history are uncanny. After the 2008 crash, demand and inflation remained subdued, leading Harvard economist Lawrence H. Summers to revive Hansen’s idea of secular stagnation. By 2017, inflation had struggled back up to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, only to be forced down again by the war against the pandemic. This time, the whoosh of consumption was uncorked by vaccines and the end of lockdowns. Now, consumer prices are rising at an annual rate of over 8 percent, the highest in four decades.

The second lesson, from the 1970s, involves one parallel and one important difference. Then, as now, geopolitical conflict caused an energy-price spike. But the 1970s were scarred by persistent inflation because the Federal Reserve, bullied and cowed by President Richard M. Nixon, was late in raising interest rates, not by a few months but by several years. Today, in contrast, the central bank is only somewhat late. President Biden has gone out of his way to affirm the Fed’s independence and support its newfound hawkishness.

The third lesson features the dot-com rout of the early 2000s, which rhymes with this year’s crash in tech stocks. Both bubbles were inflated by loose monetary policy. Then, the Fed delayed tightening partly out of fear of the “Y2K bug,” a software problem that would supposedly cause computers to malfunction on New Year’s Day in 2000. This time, the Fed misread the fallout from a more serious (and biological) bug. In each case, the Fed’s belated move to tighten policy reminded investors that the tech sector, necessarily built on futuristic narratives, can quickly flip from boom to bust.

If the mechanics of the two tech corrections are similar, what of the impact? The bursting of the bubble in 2000 caused a vicious shakeout in Silicon Valley because, to simplify a little, it featured two kinds of firms: “vaporware” outfits that had been propped up by free capital and those that were selling software and other products to the vaporware gang. Because of these interlinkages, the correction was excruciating. Capital commitments to venture-capital partnerships crashed by more than 90 percent, and start-ups became less common than shutdowns.

This time might be different. To be sure, Silicon Valley is abuzz with anecdata about start-ups laying off workers. But software has become a mature part of the economy. Services such as cloud computing are sold to every kind of corporation, and the switch from one-off sales to subscription-based “software as a service” should protect the revenue of at least some Silicon Valley firms. Meanwhile, the venture capital business sits on a stronger foundation than it did in 2000. The endowment and pension funds that plow money into it have experienced almost 20 years of profits. They are not going to turn and run.

Which brings us to the lessons from the 1990s, which seem ripe for consideration. The first is that, when the independence of the Fed is doubted, its leaders act especially firmly against inflation, often at the expense of incumbent politicians. In 1991, Alan Greenspan was a relatively new and untested Fed chairman. After his appointment to a second four-year term, he proved his mettle by erring on the aggressive side in his fight against inflation, probably costing George H.W. Bush the 1992 election. The parallel with the recently reappointed Jerome H. Powell bodes ill for Democrats.

The second lesson from the 1990s involves a contrast. The steady growth and shared prosperity of Bill Clinton’s presidency owed much to China’s economic opening and deepening globalization, which kept the lid on inflation even as interest rates fell. A quarter-century later, China is seen as a threat more than a commercial partner, and globalization has stalled. To manage inflation amid trade sanctions and fracturing supply chains, the Fed will have to remain vigilant. If the immediate fight for price stability is going to be painful, the aftermath looks set to be grueling as well.

