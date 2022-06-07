Placeholder while article actions load

It is important for your readers to meet serious, highly motivated young people committed to learning, to setting goals for academic and professional work, to recognizing the importance of communication and respect, and using their creativity and experience to serve as future physicians, computer scientists, chemical engineers, pilots or rocket scientists.

As a former librarian at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, I have read countless articles published in your newspaper about TJ. The June 6 Metro article, “ TJ students talk about their year ” was the best as it focuses on the students.

Outstanding students come from all cultures and backgrounds, and attend high schools throughout Fairfax County and across the world. Thank you for highlighting these four young people representative of the diversity and outstanding youths of our region. Thank you, Fairfax County school leaders, for opening your doors wider.

I enjoyed reading about the four minority students who were thriving at Thomas Jefferson. But instead of arguments and lawsuits about admissions, why not expand the opportunity? In a county as rich as Fairfax, with a large pool of outstanding candidates, there should be more than one high-powered science and technology school. It seems unfair to restrict the resources and excellence to so few. Thomas Jefferson changes lives. Shouldn’t more students have this chance?