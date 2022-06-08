Placeholder while article actions load

The headline on Michael Gerson’s June 3 Friday Opinion column, “ Why Americans should care about the queen ,” ought to have been “Why Americans should care about England .” Eleven of his 14 paragraphs were about not Queen Elizabeth II but the country’s language, Tudor history, religious reformation, even Puritans and Pilgrims. Where was World War II? Where was Elizabeth? I greatly admire the queen, and Mr. Gerson easily could have enumerated her accomplishments.

But let’s face it, she and the Windsor family’s biggest contemporary contributions are two: raising pounds sterling for charities and attracting tourists to their country. England is a lovely destination for tourists, but, absent the royal family, fewer travelers from around the world would consider a trip to that particular island, which is about the size of Virginia. Imagine Virginia tourism if it had such a well-promoted, publicity-friendly family with all that gossip, all those movies and television programs, and all that pageantry.