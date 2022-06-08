Placeholder while article actions load

Until about noon on June 3, there were overgrown vines and bushes along this sidewalk, which likely caused the cyclist to swerve into oncoming traffic on Old Georgetown Road. Around noon on June 3, the Maryland State Highway Administration trimmed the vegetation back several feet along the highway. This sidewalk still has large patches of gravel, which causes skidding for cyclists and pedestrians. An admission of culpability?

Though we don’t know whether the driver who hit the young man was speeding, speeding is an issue along this road. Since 2017, I have requested that Montgomery County install traffic cameras along Old Georgetown Road. Cameras and fines seem to be the only deterrent for speeders. A 2017 traffic report by the county indicates that 64 percent of drivers are medium- or high-risk violators traveling in excess of the posted speed of 40 mph by at least 10 mph near where the cyclist was killed. In January, I wrote to Montgomery County requesting another speed study to obtain speed cameras. It has been five months, and still no action. Do we need more traffic studies or fatality tallies?