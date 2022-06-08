Regarding the June 4 Local Digest item “Cargo van collision leads to cyclist’s death”:
Though we don’t know whether the driver who hit the young man was speeding, speeding is an issue along this road. Since 2017, I have requested that Montgomery County install traffic cameras along Old Georgetown Road. Cameras and fines seem to be the only deterrent for speeders. A 2017 traffic report by the county indicates that 64 percent of drivers are medium- or high-risk violators traveling in excess of the posted speed of 40 mph by at least 10 mph near where the cyclist was killed. In January, I wrote to Montgomery County requesting another speed study to obtain speed cameras. It has been five months, and still no action. Do we need more traffic studies or fatality tallies?
This is the second death of a teenage cyclist within a mile along Old Georgetown Road in less than three years. And a 13-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries in November 2019 while riding near Old Georgetown Road and the Beltway ramp.
The county and state must correct this dangerous situation immediately.
Amy Grutzner, Bethesda