It is long past the time to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shields gun manufacturers from liability. The only other industry that gets this kind of break is vaccine manufacturers. For them, there is essentially a tax on sales that goes into an insurance fund. They get a break because vaccines are a needed public good with some risk to a few. So it makes sense to provide liability insurance for them.
There is no reason to protect gun manufacturers. Repealing this law would not infringe on anyone’s putative Second Amendment rights.