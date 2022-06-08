The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Permanent changes to gun laws are needed. Now.

June 8, 2022 at 4:14 p.m. EDT
National Rifle Association members look over pistols in the Ruger display at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 29, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Regarding the June 3 news article “Shareholders at Ruger vote for study of company’s human rights impact”:

It is long past the time to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shields gun manufacturers from liability. The only other industry that gets this kind of break is vaccine manufacturers. For them, there is essentially a tax on sales that goes into an insurance fund. They get a break because vaccines are a needed public good with some risk to a few. So it makes sense to provide liability insurance for them.

There is no reason to protect gun manufacturers. Repealing this law would not infringe on anyone’s putative Second Amendment rights.

Andrew Lees, Rockville

