I take issue with one small point in Eugene Robinson’s otherwise excellent June 3 op-ed, “If you think gun carnage is acceptable, just admit it.” Even though he made clear he’d like to see meaningful gun reform, Mr. Robinson suggested that doing something “hugely ineffectual” is better than doing nothing at all. No, it isn’t!

Why pretend we’re accomplishing something if we’re really not? Just to mollify the GOP, which opposes any and all sensible gun reform legislation? I think not.

Ed Rader, Alexandria

As a pediatrician with 44 years’ practice experience, I fully appreciated The Post’s superb piece on mass shooters [“Why mass shooters are mostly young men,” News, June 4]. As an advocate for children, I have been increasingly frustrated to see how little attention is paid to the science and understanding of child development, particularly in the context of the important issue of sensible, evidence-based regulation of guns. Children are a work in progress, and their growth and development are sensitive to family and community trauma. Pediatricians screen for early warning signs of depression, anxiety and violent behavior, but we are often sorely lacking the comprehensive tools to intervene well before mass murders occur.

So much tragedy could be averted if we paid attention to children and their caretakers and acted quickly and sensitively to heal their pain.

Daniel J. Levy, Owings Mills

The writer is president of the Child and Teen Wellness Center and past president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The June 4 front-page headline “Why mass shooters are mostly young men” was incomplete. It left out the word “White.”

Grant Jacobsen, Woodbridge

The June 4 front-page article “Why mass shooters are mostly young men” illuminated sobering statistics on the perpetrators of mass shootings. There was one contributing factor unmentioned in the article, though: violent video games.

I am an elementary school teacher. When children are asked what they did over the weekend, the majority of boys report they played video games. The video games they play are violent. Boys who have not yet reached double digits in age are regularly playing video games rated “M” for “mature.” Girls play video games as well but, in my experience, do not appear to play them as obsessively as boys.

In these games, I am told, points can be scored by how many people, in some cases police officers, are killed. Murder is celebrated. Students fall asleep in school and tell me it is because they were up until all hours playing video games in their bedrooms. There is a real opportunity cost in unavailability for learning the next day in school when this happens.

As an educator and a parent, I worry what all this virtual violence does to these young, developing brains. What more wholesome childhood pursuits are these boys not engaging in because of the time spent on violent video games? Most of all, I worry that this everyday immersion in online violence inures them to real violence. I worry.

Diane Bettge Norton, Fairfax

As has been noted, we don’t even trust our teachers to select books. So, what if a teacher goes ballistic? A principal? A maintenance person — anyone inside the school? Who shoots first, and who defends whom? What school districts could begin to even maintain arsenals and instruct teachers to “safely” shoot in a school? That concept is an oxymoron; that concept is the product of deranged logic.

Teachers are overwhelmed with work that consumes their lives. The physical and emotional strength to even find a substitute when they’re ill during a pandemic is stress that few can bear — and still maintain their own good health. Adding this burden is like throwing gasoline onto a fire. Teachers and pupils do not deserve bizarre, life-threatening suggestions. Arming teachers is beyond idiotic; more guns is not the answer; fewer guns is the answer.

Would we arm priests and nuns next? The cosmetics clerk at Nordstrom? The stock person at Safeway? How’s about the lab tech or pediatric nurse at the hospital? And your neighbor; they, of course, absolutely must buy, carry, use that AR-15 or Glock. That squirrel or even your cat might be carrying — you never know.

To follow this logic, every person from cradle to grave needs a gun; so very, very wrongheaded.

Sandra S. Lowe, Keswick

If we severely restrict the sale of ammunition, we could make a huge dent in the number of mass killings. For starters, the Second Amendment does not guarantee ammo availability. Back when it was enacted, folks made their own!

Three ways to restrict ammunition that should be written into federal law:

Prohibit online sale of ammunition.

Only allow those 21 and older to buy ammunition — and only two boxes of any caliber plus shotgun shells every six months.

Shooters can buy any amount of ammunition to use at shooting ranges and hunting preserves, but they must leave unused ammunition for their next visit. All bags should be checked by range personnel.

A simple way forward. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s worth a try.

Steve Cone, Falls Church

