Pavin Chachavalpongpun is associate professor at Kyoto University’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies. In July 2019, an assailant broke into my apartment in Kyoto, Japan, and attacked me with a chemical spray. The Japanese police launched an investigation into the crime, and this week my attacker was finally sentenced to a 20-month prison term by a Japanese court.

I’ve spent the past three years in a state of nagging uncertainty, marked by moments of gnawing fear and many sleepless nights. So it’s good to see a measure of justice achieved. But the trial of my attacker has left some crucial questions unanswered. The most important one is this: Was someone else pulling the strings?

The culprit, a 43-year-old Japanese man named Tatsuhiko Sato, admitted his guilt — but he was vague on the rest, claiming only that he was persuaded to commit the crime by an unnamed senpai (“senior colleague”). Beyond that, he has declined to reveal that person’s name. Despite his silence, I remain suspicious that the attack was orchestrated in Thailand, perhaps by the Thai palace itself.

This belief is not groundless. I am a well-known critic of the monarchy, and both I and my family have paid for that status with a variety of threats and harassment over the years. (Not long after the Kyoto attack, to name but one example, I was stalked by someone who published pictures of me online — a clear attempt to intimidate me.)

The attack in Kyoto also fits a wider pattern of transnational repression against critics of the monarchy in recent years. Since 2016, a number of Thai dissidents have been abducted and killed in Cambodia and Laos. In the aftermath of the 2014 military coup in our homeland, they fled Thailand and settled in neighboring countries, where they began to criticize the monarchy for its intervention in politics.

The most recent case, in June 2020, involved the disappearance of a young Thai activist, Wanchalearm Satsaksit, who was living in exile in Cambodia. He was abducted in broad daylight in front of his Phnom Penh apartment and was never seen again. In fact, his abduction helped to fuel nationwide protests against the monarchy in 2020; many of those demonstrating accused the royal family of involvement in Wanchalearm’s kidnapping. Last week, Thai activists commemorated the second anniversary of the abduction in Bangkok, using the occasion to demand truth from the government.

Six months after the attack on me in Kyoto, a similar incident took place in Paris. A transgender refugee from Thailand, known by the name Aum Neko, was assaulted as she was walked out of a restaurant. The French police arrested two Czech nationals, who also had been hired by someone to attack her. Aum Neko, like me, is a harsh critic of the Thai monarchy. She also ran away from Thailand after the coup, settling briefly in Cambodia before ending up in France, where she has now received full refugee status.

Transnational repression is not a new phenomenon. Authoritarian regimes around the world have long resorted to this tactic to eliminate and intimidate their enemies overseas even if it means blatantly violating the sovereignty of the host countries. Perhaps the best-known case is the 2018 murder of the Saudi journalist (and Post contributing columnist) Jamal Khashoggi in his country’s consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of masterminding the assassination. Khashoggi had long criticized the Saudi royal family in his writings.

Freedom House reports that since 2014, 36 states have employed physical transnational repression in 84 host countries. Thailand’s role stands out. As a host country, Bangkok has cooperated with China, Cambodia and Vietnam in deporting foreign dissidents to their home country to face prosecution.

In December 2021, I had a chance to discuss this issue with representatives of the State Department. They acknowledged the imminent threat to critics of the Thai monarchy around the world. But while the officials expressed sympathy with me and other Thai refugees, they signaled little interest in intervening on our behalf, citing the relationship between the United States and Thailand, which have long been close allies.

As a powerless refugee vulnerable to harassment from the Thai royal regime, I call upon global stakeholders to address the problem of transnational repression seriously. I call upon host countries to put in place necessary measures to combat transnational repression by improving security, migration and foreign policy, especially in the form of targeted sanctions to raise the cost of the crimes. I call upon international civil society organizations to develop programs for individuals affected by transnational repression, including social, psychological, legal and immigration support.

And I call upon the United Nations to play a more active role by working closely with like-minded governments to establish norms and develop multilateral responses, reviewing protections offered to refugees and dissidents as well as establishing a special rapporteur for transnational repression.

The ordeal resulting from the attack in Kyoto has not ended. The Japanese police continue to investigate the case. But this story isn’t only about me. It’s also about the safety of all refugees and exiles calling for change back in their homelands.

