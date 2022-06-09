Molly Roberts’s June 5 Opinions Essay, “ Susan Collins confronts a moment of truth ,” told half the truth about Sen. Collins (R-Maine), and probably only the less important half. Many of us in Maine are fed up with her.

Unmentioned was her being a reliable vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to lead the Republican caucus in the Senate. Unmentioned was her being a reliable vote for Mr. McConnell to prevent dozens of important matters to come to a vote. Remember the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court? Ms. Collins enabled his not even getting consideration. If Ms. Collins were who Ms. Roberts said she is, she would have joined Sen. Angus King (a far worthier senator from the Pine Tree State) in being an Independent.