The Supreme Court’s conservative justices are about to overrule Roe v. Wade and remove a woman’s right to an abortion, a right that has existed for the past 49 years. This will, as a practical matter, deprive many women of the right to determine the timing and size of their family; force some women to carry a pregnancy to term even in cases of rape, incest or potentially life-threatening injury; and force some women to travel several hundred miles to another state where they can legally access an abortion.