Letters to the Editor

Opinion The court would be taking away a fundamental right of women

June 10, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. EDT
The Supreme Court building in Washington on May 20. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Regarding the June 6 op-ed “Even if Roe is overturned, Congress must act to protect the unborn”:

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices are about to overrule Roe v. Wade and remove a woman’s right to an abortion, a right that has existed for the past 49 years. This will, as a practical matter, deprive many women of the right to determine the timing and size of their family; force some women to carry a pregnancy to term even in cases of rape, incest or potentially life-threatening injury; and force some women to travel several hundred miles to another state where they can legally access an abortion.

Last year, when the Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan, its leaders announced that girls would continue to be allowed to access education. Within a few months, it was clear that Afghan girls would be allowed to go only to primary school but not continue to high school or beyond. The Taliban wants very young girls to be wives and baby breeders. The Taliban took away rights that existed for 20 years.

If the Roberts court takes away rights that have been taken for granted in our culture and pulls away a foundation that girls in the United States have relied on to finish their education, obtain job-related licenses, take jobs to earn money, serve in the military, or establish a career or business, are our justices no better than the Taliban?

Jill Gordon, Tinton Falls, N.J.

