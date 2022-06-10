Regarding the June 6 op-ed “Even if Roe is overturned, Congress must act to protect the unborn”:
Last year, when the Taliban came back to power in Afghanistan, its leaders announced that girls would continue to be allowed to access education. Within a few months, it was clear that Afghan girls would be allowed to go only to primary school but not continue to high school or beyond. The Taliban wants very young girls to be wives and baby breeders. The Taliban took away rights that existed for 20 years.
If the Roberts court takes away rights that have been taken for granted in our culture and pulls away a foundation that girls in the United States have relied on to finish their education, obtain job-related licenses, take jobs to earn money, serve in the military, or establish a career or business, are our justices no better than the Taliban?
Jill Gordon, Tinton Falls, N.J.