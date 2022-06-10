After reading of Greg Norman’s troubled upbringing and tortured relationship with his father, I cannot help but feel a measure of sympathy for the man [“ Chaos agent ,” Sports, June 5].

However, nothing I learned excuses Mr. Norman’s willingness to assist the murderous and misogynistic Saudi regime in its blatant attempt to engage in “sportswashing.” Just as Russia and China have manipulated the Olympic Games as a tool to normalize their horrendous records in matters relating to human rights and international law, Saudi Arabia is now willing to spend a virtually unlimited sum of money to purchase acceptance into the world community — despite its own abysmal history in regard to human rights — by virtue of the fledgling LIV Golf Tour.