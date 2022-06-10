The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion On new golf tour, paydays outweigh principles

June 10, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. EDT
Australia's Greg Norman at a golf event in Britain on June 8. (Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters)
After reading of Greg Norman’s troubled upbringing and tortured relationship with his father, I cannot help but feel a measure of sympathy for the man [“Chaos agent,” Sports, June 5].

However, nothing I learned excuses Mr. Norman’s willingness to assist the murderous and misogynistic Saudi regime in its blatant attempt to engage in “sportswashing.” Just as Russia and China have manipulated the Olympic Games as a tool to normalize their horrendous records in matters relating to human rights and international law, Saudi Arabia is now willing to spend a virtually unlimited sum of money to purchase acceptance into the world community — despite its own abysmal history in regard to human rights — by virtue of the fledgling LIV Golf Tour.

Mr. Norman’s comment that “we’ve all made mistakes,” as an excuse for the state-sanctioned butchery of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, defies description, as does his claim to be interested only in the rights and well-being of tour players. This is about money — the Saudis have it, and some golfers have apparently decided to overlook bloodstains on the cash that they are lining up to receive.

That is their right, but I would suggest that rather than the Roman numeral for 54 (the number of holes that will make up one of their tournaments), “LIV” should instead stand for “Linksters Ignoring Vivisection,” and their logo should be a bone saw superimposed over a dollar sign.

Scott Kenyon, Vienna

