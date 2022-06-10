After reading of Greg Norman’s troubled upbringing and tortured relationship with his father, I cannot help but feel a measure of sympathy for the man [“Chaos agent,” Sports, June 5].
Mr. Norman’s comment that “we’ve all made mistakes,” as an excuse for the state-sanctioned butchery of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, defies description, as does his claim to be interested only in the rights and well-being of tour players. This is about money — the Saudis have it, and some golfers have apparently decided to overlook bloodstains on the cash that they are lining up to receive.
That is their right, but I would suggest that rather than the Roman numeral for 54 (the number of holes that will make up one of their tournaments), “LIV” should instead stand for “Linksters Ignoring Vivisection,” and their logo should be a bone saw superimposed over a dollar sign.
Scott Kenyon, Vienna