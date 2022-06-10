The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Nice try, Sen. Manchin

June 10, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. EDT
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) walks to the Senate floor June 7. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Regarding the June 7 front-page article “Inside the Manchin-Biden rift and the Build Back Better talks”:

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) would like us to believe that negotiations on the Build Back Better bill fell apart in December because of a White House news release that named him against his wishes: “Manchin exploded, texting a senior Biden aide that the decision was ‘unconscionable and extremely dangerous’ at a time when liberal activists were targeting Manchin’s family with protests.” He then stuck a figurative finger in President Biden’s eye by going on Fox News to announce the negotiations were over.

If only Mr. Manchin showed this level of passion and concern about voting rights, climate change, deficit reduction through increased taxation of wealthy corporations and individuals, the survival of our democracy, and the general welfare of many families and children. Instead, Mr. Manchin apparently is more concerned about reducing the deficit without asking those who can afford it to help, preserving the filibuster over all else, and settling scores without demonstrating any ability to persuade enough senators to join him in making a difference in anyone else’s life with highly popular Democratic initiatives — such as voting rights, the child tax credit, women’s health protection and, of course, many components of Build Back Better.

Nice try at PR spin, Mr. Manchin, but the majority of Democrats see you working harder at improving your image than for the betterment of the American people.

Maurice Werner, Washington

