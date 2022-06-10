The June 4 Real Estate article on the Rock Creek Hills neighborhood of Montgomery County, “A place of greenery and good humor,” noted that racially restrictive covenants, which made it illegal to sell houses to Black people and other minorities, had been found in many deeds in the neighborhood. The article also noted that such covenants were made illegal by the 1968 Fair Housing Act and a 2020 Maryland law. In doing so, the article might have left the misimpression that such covenants remained as an effective tool to maintain segregation until the Fair Housing Act.