I read with interest the May 29 Metro article about the town of Pound, Va., and its future, "With lawmakers ready to end dying town, residents debate whether it's worth saving." I have learned from The Post about small or relatively distant places in our region that I have not visited. But I expected the print edition to include a map to locate it for readers.

When I began reading The Post decades ago, articles about any place not very well known reliably included maps credited to a Post employee, but I realize they have been missing for a long time. Maps make an article complete and coherent as to the basic who-what-where-when-why elements. Does The Post now consider maps too expensive to create or expect readers to look them up online?

John Davis Malloy, Washington

Long live the King

Regarding the May 29 Washington Post Magazine article “Suspicious Minds”:

With the state of current news stories focusing on the war in Ukraine, gun violence and the potential loss of women’s right to choose, one of the always reliable joys is Elvis Presley’s music. I’ve been enjoying it since I was a kid shrieking to a record of “Don’t Be Cruel.”

The most encouraging news regarding Elvis’s legacy: At the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there is an area where they show clips of Elvis performing. The kids next to me were mesmerized and couldn’t wait to Google Elvis when they got home. Elvis lives!

Joan April, Chevy Chase

We need to clean up our act

Regarding Outlook’s May 29 “Spring Cleaning” essays:

Let’s start by cleaning out the sexist attitude of the illustrator who appeared to portray all the household cleaners as female.

Sally Rutherford, McLean

A term of art

The June 1 Metro article “Man killed in collision of watercrafts” must be referring to a hitherto unnoticed dangerous water pastime such as making macramé bathing suits, because “craft” is both the singular and collective for waterborne vessels.

Tom Fulham, Alexandria

Burying the troubling truth

The May 28 Metro article “A fight over hallowed ground” was interesting but incomplete. There are several other notorious people buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Norman Mayer threatened to blow up the Washington Monument in 1982 before being shot and killed by police. He was interred in one of the cemetery’s columbariums. Frank Eugene Corder crashed a small plane onto the South Lawn of the White House in 1994 before also being placed in a columbarium. A German prisoner of war from World War II, Anton Hilberath, died in the D.C. area in 1946 and was buried at Arlington in Section 15. Additionally, there are hundreds of Confederate soldiers and several Confederate officers laid to rest in the nation’s most hallowed ground.

Adam Hermann, Elkridge

Remembering ‘e.bob’

I was surprised to find one aspect of E. Robert Wallach’s career elided from his June 2 obituary, “Lawyer and adviser was convicted, freed as key figure in Wedtech scandal.”

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan nominated Edwin Meese to become attorney general. Allegations arose that Meese had engaged in insider trading. Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to John Shad, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to investigate such allegations. Jake Stein, a prominent D.C. lawyer, was appointed to investigate.

As a young member of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, I was assigned to investigate the allegations related to Meese. Wallach, with other lawyers, was in charge of defending Meese. In that capacity, I had numerous occasions to interact with Wallach (and remember his quirky signature, “e.bob”).

In any event, my investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence of insider trading relating to Meese, and Meese was subsequently confirmed as attorney general.

Marc Chafetz, Washington

To infinity and beyond

Regarding the May 28 news article “Iran works to squash protests over rising food prices”:

I’m used to Post reporters overlooking obvious questions, but I was really hoping for an explanation of how “the government has cut subsidies … as much as 300 percent.” I’d love to cut my own expenses by 300 percent.

Mark Glander, Silver Spring

Blue Bell is always the right choice

This is a quibble, but as a native Philadelphian, I couldn’t resist.

The caption for the photograph accompanying the June 1 editorial “Mr. Oz’s borrowed election strategy” referred to “Bell Blue, Pa.” I think it’s Blue Bell, Pa., but this was still an excellent editorial.

Susan Malka, Vienna

Patching things up

The June 2 Metro article “U.S. military may retire patch that references Union-Confederate divide” reported on the debate about retiring the blue/gray patch of the 29th Infantry Division alongside the renaming of military posts in the South, which will cease honoring Confederate generals.

But there is an instructive bit of symbology to the 29th patch. An original brigade in the division was the 116th Virginia, a unit that traces its origins back to the Stonewall Brigade of rebel general Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. He was a helluva good general and devout churchgoer, but he was a traitor and supported the Southern cause, which was slavery.

So, though the general or his Confederate battle flag should not be militarily perpetuated, the North-South amalgam of the 29th might offer a lesson. The 29th fought with notable bravery in World Wars I and II and in conflicts following. Perhaps the unit could be given a specific mission: to use the blue/gray symbol to signify men and women of all races, religions, ethnic origins and gender preferences working in all ranks as a symbol of unity.

Further, the unit and its geographic base here will serve and train to specifically protect our country’s freedoms and our nation’s capital region against the kind of lamebrained insurrection we saw after the last presidential election.

Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

Big words, please

Kudos to The Post and Mike Lester for finally enlarging the printing on the newspaper in the “Word O’ the Day” panels of the “Mike du Jour” comic. Previously, even a magnifying glass couldn’t capture those subtle plays-on-words and puns printed on the newspaper held by the fry cook. Sometimes the newspaper headlines are funnier than the Word O’ the Day. Those who still read the print copy appreciate this readable bit of humor.

Bobe Glenn Lesak, Potomac

This ‘comic’ should have gotten the hook

Sorry, but I found nothing funny about the difficulty multiple amputees have dressing themselves, the subject of the May 31 “Rhymes With Orange” “comic” strip. I found the strip especially tasteless for the day after Memorial Day, when we honor the fallen in battle.

William P. Winter, Silver Spring

We’ve had more than ‘enough’

Stop with the school shooting atrocities claim that “enough is enough,” as in the May 31 letter to the editor “Why is the U.S. different?” “Enough” means that some was okay, even satisfying. No school shooting or other such atrocities have ever been “enough.”

George Hoskin, Burtonsville

Men aren’t ageless

I know that policies of reporting ages of people in news articles and photographs have likely changed in recent years, but, given the captions on the May 31 front-page photographs, I am having trouble making sense of The Post’s policies. The caption for the top photo, of three women at a flower shop in Uvalde, Tex., included the ages of all three women. As all three women are clearly adults, their exact ages do not seem very relevant to the photo. The caption for the second photo on the front page, of two men in Buffalo, Wyo., did not include the men’s ages.

What is the message here? Why is it important to publish the ages of the women but not the men? The Post's policies seem to be inconsistent at best, and sexist at worst.

Carol Radomski, Silver Spring

A sin of omission

Although I frequently disagree with George F. Will, I am an avid reader of his column.

However, I was disappointed that his May 29 op-ed, “The Biden presidential scorecard at 500 days,” contained a notable, and seemingly intentional, omission. In an effort to claim that federal legislation concerning congressional elections would be, in his words, a “federal seizure from the states of the constitutional responsibility for conducting elections,” Will quoted Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution, which gives state legislatures power to prescribe “the Times, Places and Manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives.”

Will’s quote ended there. But the rest of that portion of Section 4 reads “but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

Will is better than that.

Charles O. Blaha, Silver Spring

An incomplete job

The May 29 Business article “A big, dangerous job” should have examined the best practices for handling of nuclear waste, a.k.a. spent fuel. The article challenged the efforts of a company working in a difficult area and on the next generation of cleaner, safer nuclear energy production.

Holtec International has taken on a new line of business purchasing and dismantling older nuclear plants. But it moved into this area after establishing the company as the world’s leader in the safe handling and containment of spent nuclear fuel. Furthermore, that reputation is built on the more than 100 engineering patents developed by the company’s co-founder and chief executive, Kris Singh.

Nearly all of Singh’s patents pertain to the safe containment and disposal of spent radioactive fuel. Singh’s innovations and Holtec’s success have been focused on this area for more than 35 years, ever since he and Holtec's co-founder, University of Pennsylvania engineering professor Alan Soler, wrote a definitive engineering book on heat exchange equipment that’s still in use today.

Once spent fuel rods are cooled off for a few years in pools of water, they can be safely contained in Holtec’s storage casks forever with the fission-generated heat transferred and dispersed through the structure while the radioactivity is contained within interlaced walls of concrete, steel and other materials. That is a story waiting to be told.

David Sostman, Olney

The home front

Despite my daily attention to the war in Ukraine, in reading “An incremental way to peace despite Putin and the persistence of war,” Michael S. Neiberg’s May 29 Book World review of “Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Paths to Peace” by Christopher Blattman, I was struck not by its relevance to conflicts between nations but by its application to the “culture war” that is tearing the United States apart and to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

According to Blattman, conflict begins when intangibles such as honor, vengeance or a sense of injustice overwhelm the bias for peace. Wars begin, Neiberg summarized, “when one side grows overconfident in the material or moral advantages it believes it has over an opponent.” Wars occur when one side overestimates its own strength or underestimates its opponent’s.

I could not help but see how all these conditions played a part in the rise of Donald Trump and MAGA and the campaign to take America back, primarily from the progress being made by people of color as evidenced by a Black president and the growth of the immigrant population, but also from the liberal progress toward social tolerance and empowerment of marginalized groups and women. I hope time will prove that Trump overestimated his strength, but he undoubtedly succeeded in creating what Neiberg described as a problematic factor in causing war: increasing “misperception in the other through deception, bluster and bluff.”

Neiberg found Blattman’s model to be a “clear, concise way of thinking about human conflict.” Alas, it does not provide us with a path toward peace.

Dan Thompson, Wheaton

A man for all seasons

Another enjoyable piece about the weather, this time over the Memorial Day weekend, by Martin Weil appeared in the May 31 Metro article “Summer’s unofficial opener closes on a comfortable note.” But incredibly, in the very same Metro section, Weil also included a detailed physics lesson in a well-written obituary [“Shared Nobel Prize for explanation of nucleus’s structure and behavior”]. Weil’s journalistic talents are so appreciated.

Sue Borsuk, Glen Burnie

Incredible credulousness

Those who wish to better understand the media’s role in contributing to inaction following mass shooting events need only look at the May 28 front-page headline about the Uvalde, Tex., shooting. In characterizing the long delay of law enforcement in confronting the shooter as an “error,” “Amid carnage, a fateful error,” the credulous headline writer echoed statements from Texas officials who clearly are invested in avoiding or minimizing responsibility for their actions. Further, this characterization occurred when there were still many unanswered questions concerning the specific events, at a minimum making such a judgment premature.

Headlines matter. The Post would better serve its readers if it stuck to the facts in its headlines and at least refrain from characterizing events until all those facts are in.

Jeffrey Buck, Annapolis

