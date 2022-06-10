Placeholder while article actions load

Becky Dummermuth is counsel for First Liberty Institute. Adam MacLeod is a research fellow at the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy. We Americans have historically held the right to free speech dear. We call it to mind often and pride ourselves in its robust protections. Few of us ever think of its companion: the right to silence. But, as Peter Vlaming learned, the right to silence is just as critical to freedom as its noisier counterpart.

Vlaming was a well-loved French teacher at West Point High School in West Point, Va. When a transgender student started identifying as male, Vlaming used the student’s newly chosen name. But, given his religious convictions, he avoided either male or female pronouns in class. Eventually, the superintendent said Vlaming could teach only if he would use the student’s preferred pronouns. Unwilling to compromise his beliefs, Vlaming was fired — not for what he said but for what he didn’t say.

Claiming, among other things, violations of his rights to free speech and freedom of religion under the Virginia Constitution, Vlaming sued the school district. After he lost in the trial court, the Virginia Supreme Court agreed to hear his appeal. Recently, First Liberty Institute submitted a friend-of-court brief on behalf of the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy and 18 scholars. The brief argues that the right to silence is fundamental to our legal system and promotes freedom of expression and freedom of religion.

One of the most iconic free-speech cases, 1943′s West Virginia v. Barnette, involved school officials compelling students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. In upholding the right of the students to remain silent, Justice Robert H. Jackson eloquently stated, “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in matters of politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word their faith therein.” This right to silence undergirds not only the First Amendment’s protection against compelled speech but many other rights as well.

Sometimes, the right to silence is absolute. Examples include the right against self-incrimination, testimonial privileges for spouses and clergy, and the freedom of the press not to disclose sources.

In other instances, the liberty of silence appears as the absence of a duty to speak. Think of the doctrine of caveat emptor (“let the buyer beware”), which provides that a property owner has no general duty to disclose the condition of a property to a potential buyer.

Finally, in some contexts, the law even recognizes the creation of legal obligations by silence, for example, when someone opens his property as a public accommodation, accepts tendered goods or acts in a way that implies the authority of another.

Often, the right to silence is rooted in a concern for the integrity of conscience, not wanting a person to have to choose among betraying their religious convictions, speaking falsehoods or facing sanctions. The right to silence also protects the right of the dissenter and nonconformists because, without the right to silence, a tyrannical government can crush all opposition. It also undergirds the presumption of innocence, religious liberty and expectations of privacy.

When in doubt, the law privileges silence. It takes particular pains to avoid coercing or motivating people to communicate propositions they do not believe to be true. The law frees people to choose between speech and silence to save them from the temptation of choosing between truth and falsehood.

Empowering government-run school officials to compel a teacher to use particular pronouns would be inconsistent with Virginia’s long tradition of civil liberty. Indeed, it would be far more consistent with the authoritarian zeal of the Star Chamber and the Puritans who coerced public confessions of alleged spiritual offenses in the 16th century.

Vlaming is not facing imprisonment, torture or death, as did those who refused to speak in medieval times. But he faces a school district that seems equally as determined to crush what it deems to be heresy. Today, many face the threat of losing their careers and professional reputations for refusing to parrot the popular orthodoxy. The right to silence is capable of protecting Americans from these threats, just as it has protected minority views and opinions for centuries.

