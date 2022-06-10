There is no basis for The Post’s claim that fixing Social Security is “on just about no one’s to-do list in Washington” [“The Medicare and Social Security disaster,” editorial, June 5]. Just about no one? How about the chair of the House Ways and Means Social Security subcommittee, Rep. John B. Larson (D-Conn.), who has introduced a bill to extend the solvency of the Social Security Trust Fund by asking the wealthy to contribute their fair share in payroll taxes? How about the bill’s more than 200 co-sponsors in the House? That’s hardly “no one,” though it is true that no Republicans have stepped forward to support this common-sense fix.
Polling has indicated that Americans already support the kind of reforms in Mr. Larson’s bill. They want high-income earners to contribute more. They want a more accurate cost-of-living-allowance formula that helps seniors stay ahead of inflation. They want benefits boosted, not cut. For decades, Social Security has kept retirees, the disabled and their families out of poverty. Today’s young adults will rely on their Social Security benefits as much, if not more, than their parents and grandparents do. The surest way to avoid potential “disaster” for current and future beneficiaries is for Congress to take decisive action — and pass Mr. Larson’s bill.
Max Richtman, Washington
The writer is president of the nonprofit National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.