There is no basis for The Post’s claim that fixing Social Security is “on just about no one’s to-do list in Washington” [“The Medicare and Social Security disaster,” editorial, June 5]. Just about no one? How about the chair of the House Ways and Means Social Security subcommittee, Rep. John B. Larson (D-Conn.), who has introduced a bill to extend the solvency of the Social Security Trust Fund by asking the wealthy to contribute their fair share in payroll taxes? How about the bill’s more than 200 co-sponsors in the House? That’s hardly “no one,” though it is true that no Republicans have stepped forward to support this common-sense fix.