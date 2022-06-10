Regarding the May 31 editorial “Collecting data from children”:
In addition, the report’s flawed methodology rendered its conclusions grossly misleading. In several instances, when determining whether “tracking” occurred, the researchers looked at public-facing, marketing-oriented websites intended for adults — parents or school IT leaders — instead of the educational platforms used by students. Contrary to the report’s assertions, the platforms used by students do not include these “tracking” technologies, which are already illegal in the United States under several laws.
Sara Kloek, Washington
The writer is vice president for education and children’s policy at the Software & Information Industry Association.