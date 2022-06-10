The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion Tracking children through educational software already is illegal

June 10, 2022 at 2:01 p.m. EDT
Regarding the May 31 editorial “Collecting data from children”:

The Software & Information Industry Association agrees that the practice of using students’ personal information for noneducational purposes should be illegal — and it is. The United States prohibits the “tracking” outlined in the Human Rights Watch report by way of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, as well as school district policies, dozens of state laws and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

In addition, the report’s flawed methodology rendered its conclusions grossly misleading. In several instances, when determining whether “tracking” occurred, the researchers looked at public-facing, marketing-oriented websites intended for adults — parents or school IT leaders — instead of the educational platforms used by students. Contrary to the report’s assertions, the platforms used by students do not include these “tracking” technologies, which are already illegal in the United States under several laws.

Sara Kloek, Washington

The writer is vice president for education and children’s policy at the Software & Information Industry Association.

