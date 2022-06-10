The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Trump has secured his place in history

June 10, 2022 at 12:02 a.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
During the attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump cheered on the violent protesters who were chanting “hang Mike Pence" and said, “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. [Mike Pence] deserves it."

