Placeholder while article actions load

The term “stagflation,” which indicates a period of stagnation, inflation and high unemployment, doesn’t accurately describe the current state of the economy. More broadly, unemployment, a closely monitored economic indicator, is historically low, and another important indicator, inflation, is at its highest rate in decades.

Perhaps the best way to understand the present phase of the economy is to unravel consumer sentiments. This requires an examination of the relationship that exists between the tolerance of a higher inflation rate by consumers and the historically low unemployment rate. Previously, economists have depicted this as the Phillips curve, named for economist A. William Phillips.