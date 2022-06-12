Placeholder while article actions load

As a retired police officer, I have followed the various proposals for police reform closely. I commend the state of Maryland for moving forward with efforts to that end. When reading the June 6 Metro article “ Pr. George’s residents weigh in on policing bill ,” I noticed a continuation of the polarization that has deadlocked any progress on a national level.

The time for greater public participation in police department oversight has come. However, holistic improvements in police and community relations can be achieved only through open communication and involvement for all. That includes both the public and police officers. Officers should be involved in the investigation and discipline of accused officers all the same, but the public must be included with greater involvement in not only punitive measures but also departmental hiring processes, recruiting, even promotional selections and perhaps segments of training.