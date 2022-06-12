Placeholder while article actions load

If only Republicans could summon the same anger they displayed over the utterly unacceptable attempt to kill Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh for the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex. Or the 10 killed in Buffalo. Or the victims of the more than 200 mass killings committed just this year.

Rather than pass common-sense gun laws — such as raising the age to buy an assault weapon (supported by 74 percent of voters, including 59 percent of Republicans, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll); or universal background checks (supported by 92 percent of Americans); or red-flag laws (supported by 83 percent) — Republicans have tossed out one inane line after another. Perhaps the dopiest line came from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who made the point that the United States did not ban planes after 9/11. (Okay, but we wouldn’t we all be safer if gun owners were licensed like pilots?)

It seems the GOP’s favorite dodge is proposing we sell and distribute more guns — to teachers. For the best refutation of that “idea,” turn to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“Those are some of the stupidest proposals I’ve heard in all my time as an educator,” he said on “The View” on Thursday. “Listen, we need to make sure we’re doing sensible legislation, making sure our schoolhouses are safe as much as possible.” He then mused about how arming grade-school teachers would work in practice. “What happens when a teacher goes out on maternity leave? Are we going to give the substitute of the day a gun?” Hmm.

In fact, a lot of questions come with such a plan. For example:

Should teachers sport their AR-15s when they have bus duty or lunchtime duty?

Where do they store these weapons of war? In a locked case?

Should the gun be loaded and ready to fire?

How could a civilian teacher access a secured gun quickly enough to take down an armed murderer?

If you are going to arm teachers, should we outlaw the body armor that many shooters wear?

Since 18-years-olds should be able to buy AR-15s, according to Republican lawmakers, why shouldn’t they be armed in high schools?

Trained police officers do not always enter schools to confront gunmen, as we have learned in the Uvalde shooting. But teachers will?

Should teachers leave their kids unprotected to track the killer through the halls? What if there is more than one assailant?

If you think Republican lawmakers have thought through these questions and dozens of other logical problems with giving teachers weapons of war, you are sadly mistaken. I sincerely doubt Republicans actually want to put firearms in the hands of teachers; after all, these are the same people who they believe are indoctrinating kids on critical race theory and “grooming” them for homosexuality.

Arming teachers, like so many other dimwitted right-wing ideas, is simply an excuse to not do anything meaningful to reduce the number and lethality of gun massacres. Interviewers rarely press Republicans to explain their bad-faith arguments. Instead, the media often treat ridiculous ideas respectfully and move on without follow-up questions. Perhaps TV hosts should start inviting these Republicans to discuss their ideas at length.

Until Republicans are forced to confess that their ideas would be impossible to implement, they’ll keep changing the subject and deflecting demands for gun legislation. For skewering Republican gun fetishizers and demonstrating how we should strip away the pretense that Republicans are engaged in good-faith problem-solving, we can say well done, Secretary Cardona.

