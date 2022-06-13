Placeholder while article actions load

Jerry Brewer’s June 7 Sports column, “ College sports is changing, so the coaches need to adapt ,” severely missed the mark. Mr. Brewer urged big-time college sports coaches to adapt to the new order driven by the name, image and likeness (NIL) laws that enable athletes to profit, as well as the new portals that enable athletes to transfer without penalty.

College coaches who represent state schools need to use their voices and actions to amplify their personal values and what they believe in. And perhaps that is what they are doing. They are, after all, paid to win. But Mr. Brewer should have taken them to task for being the public face of schools whose states have laws that give people the right to sue people who help women obtain an abortion and reward them financially for doing so; blame school shootings on mental health issues yet cut the state’s mental health funding; restrict citizens’ ability to vote in the name of election integrity; and refuse to expand Medicaid to help those in need.