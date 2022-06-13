Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the June 5 Metro article “Stalled loan proves costly”: Then-Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater was told in an email how to win approval of the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan: “Perhaps we can offer them the old bridge for bicycles and save on the cost of demolishment,” Allen Garman, the Maryland Transportation Authority’s director of treasury and debt, said. Likewise, Jim Ports, then the executive director of the authority, voiced concerns about not wanting to waste public funds.

Yet the Maryland Transportation Authority plans to spend $15 million to $23 million to destroy the existing Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which should be given more consideration for conversion to a pedestrian/bicycle facility that will provide a missing connection at a fraction of the cost for a new structure.

Publicly available inspection records show the bridge is in fair or better condition and adequately carries existing highway traffic loads. In fact, the bridge is so stable that it has recently become apparent that mechanical demolition of parts of the structure is not feasible and explosive demolition is being considered. This will result in unanticipated fish kills and impacts to endangered species not considered in the original environmental assessment. An amended environmental document presents an opportunity to reconsider plans.

At the very least, the state should not start any demolition work until an independent review determines the costs and benefits of such a conversion. Gathering and sharing information needed to decide on the merits of saving money by converting the existing bridge vs. spending millions of dollars to destroy it will provide a real opportunity to claim credit for a money-saving victory.

Thomas S. Flournoy, Arlington

The writer is an adviser to the Potomac Heritage Trail Association.

