In his June 9 op-ed, “The pronoun police raid a middle school,” George F. Will seemed to believe there is such a thing as a “biologically correct pronoun.” He was in error. Pronouns are not biologically determined. The correct pronoun is always the one most appropriate to the occasion. In the English-speaking world, ships are “she”; in Russia, ships use masculine pronouns. In an educational or workplace context, the correct pronoun is the one that does not create a hostile learning or working environment. In his eagerness to suggest those wishing to invalidate transgender people should have the opportunity to do so with every passing reference, George F. Will invited bullies to make every educational environment hostile for every trans person.