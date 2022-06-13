Placeholder while article actions load

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection utterly destroyed on Monday the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. In doing so, the committee demonstrated that the GOP’s willingness to lie and undermine our democracy, which continues to this day, has been as reprehensible as former president Donald Trump’s.

Monday’s session, which followed the committee’s first dramatic hearing last Thursday, drilled down into the first prong of Trump’s strategy to remain in power: to undermine the election by falsely claiming it was stolen. The committee not only showed testimony from former Trump aides that none of the wild claims amounted to any proof of fraud, but also Trump’s own remarks far before the November election that he was going to declare fraud if he lost. The clips support the accusation that Trump set out to use fraud as an excuse, regardless of the facts.

Before the Monday session began, the committee announced that Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien would not appear as scheduled due to his wife going into labor. That might have been fortuitous, given the difficulty of questioning a hostile witness. (Stepien, who is advising the campaign of Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent and other MAGA candidates, might have sought to throw sand in the gears of the proceedings.)

Nevertheless, Stepien’s pre-recorded video testimony, as well as testimony from former attorney general William P. Barr and former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt, demolished the notion that there was ever evidence of fraud that would reverse the election’s outcome. Barr told Trump this. So do Stepien. So did acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. When Justice Department officials debunked baseless claims one by one about fraud in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Trump threw out even more ludicrous claims. The primary officials pushing the “big lie” were crazed confidants such as Rudy Giuliani and Peter Navarro. (Navarro at one point accused Trump’s then-campaign lawyer of being in league with the “deep state.”)

Barr testified in his deposition that at one point, Trump yelled at him and the White House counsel. “[He] was as mad as I’ve ever seen him, and he was trying to control himself," Barr said. He paraphrased Trump’s reply: “Well, this is, you know, killing me. You didn’t have to say this. You must’ve said this because you hate Trump.” Barr went through evidence to debunk allegations of fraud in Detroit. He called the claims about Dominion voting machines “idiotic.” Trump was “indignant.” The next day, Trump reiterated on Fox News the same claims Barr had debunked.

On Dec. 14, Trump again insisted there was fraud, claiming it meant he would have a “second term.” Barr observed that Trump had "become detached from reality” and reiterated that “the election was not stolen by fraud.” He was convinced Trump “wasn’t listening.”

All this leads to the conclusion that Trump was so adamant not to acquire the “loser” title that he furiously sought confirmation of specious allegations. Finding none, he was willing to burn down the system to keep power. This is not delusion; it’s intentional destruction of American democracy.

Skeptics might claim Trump was so nuts that he disbelieved every adviser who dismissed claims that the election was rigged. If that’s the case, what is the excuse for election deniers such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy? If Trump is deranged, Republicans bear an even greater responsibility for the mayhem and continued threat to democracy. Presumably, they can process facts and accept the findings of the Trump inner circle, the courts and Republican secretaries of state that there was no fraud rendering the election illegitimate.

Other witnesses on Monday proved just as devastating. Byung J. “BJay” Pak, former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, testified that Barr had told him he had not seen evidence of a “suitcase of ballots" in Atlanta but to go investigate. That suitcase was an official lockbox. There was no fraud.

Pak described a remarkably thorough investigation, the conclusions of which were relayed to Trump. Former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue via video also testified, “We looked into that and it’s just not true. I told the president myself that several times.”

Pak’s testimony seems to confirms the widely held opinion of many legal experts that prosecution of Trump for his actions to pressure Georgia state election officials might be the easily proven aspect of Trump’s coup attempt. In that regard, the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing is as much aimed at Fani Willis, the district attorney investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Fulton County, Ga., as it is Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Barr’s testimony similarly debunked the claim that there were more votes than voters in Philadelphia, which Barr called “rubbish.” Philadelphia’s former Republican city commissioner Al Schmidt also testified that his office checked out all claims, no matter how insane, and found nothing. He described the intense level of threats following Trump’s malicious accusations via Twitter. The threats became more “specific” and “graphic.”

Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg testified that the 2020 election was “not close” and that Trump had his day in court. He reminded the committee that post-election audits found no credible evidence of fraud. Excerpts of opinions from one Trump-appointed judge after another confirmed the lack the evidence.

At the close of the Monday session, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) showed how Trump used fake claims of fraud to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, encouraging supporters to donate to the “Official Election Defense Fund,” which the committee said does not exist. If true, the Trump campaign — and Trump personally — could be liable for a scam. Once more, Trump has been revealed to be a huckster. Financial fraud seems to be promising lead to follow. On the 50th anniversary of Watergate, once more we should remember: Follow the money.

In the end, no reasonable person could doubt the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump never had evidence of fraud. And he was willing to destroy the country to stay in power when he lost. That’s an indictment for the Republicans who continue to support him.

