Regarding the June 8 news article “In surprise White House appearance, McConaughey pushes for gun control”: I saw Matthew McConaughey speak from the White House briefing room, and I share his outrage, particularly when he pointed to the green high-top sneakers worn by Maite Rodriguez at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., on the day of yet another school shooting. Can you imagine that those shoes would be the only tangible evidence left by which her parents would identify their beautiful 10-year-old daughter?

Every elected member of Congress ought to be taken to a secure room in the Capitol and be made to see photographs of the crime scene on a large screen, to see the effect an assault weapon has on 19 children and two adults. They should have to look at those pictures and think to themselves, “But for the Grace of God, that could be my child ... my grandchild ... my spouse.”

I am tired of living in fear as a result of the rights of individuals who possess these weapons. I can no longer go to church, a mall, a theater or a grocery store without thinking that someone possessing an assault weapon might decide it is my last day. Our children cannot go to school and feel safe.

In November 2017, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) asked, “How can you claim that you respect human life while choosing fealty to weapons-makers over support for measures favored by the vast majority of your constituents?” This was in response to a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., where 26 were killed and 22 others were injured. Almost five years later, nothing has changed, and our thoughts and prayers have not moved the needle.

Alice S. McCarthy, Rockville

