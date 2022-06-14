Regarding the June 10 front-page article, “Mental health parity elusive despite legal guarantee”:
A provider of mental health services is not going to be able to see 20 patients in a day. Talk therapy doesn’t work well if the provider is limited to 10 minutes. It isn’t easy for a provider to survive on the typical insurance reimbursement rates. And many providers of mental health services work in small practices without a legion of paid staff to deal with the tedious process of getting insurance approvals and tracking reimbursements.
I don’t know how we address the problem without increasing premiums, but mental health parity will remain elusive as long as our medical systems are ruled by businesspeople focused on the bottom line.
Elaine Wolf Komarow, Vienna