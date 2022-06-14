The California report on racism reveals that appalling governmental and societal policies resulted in a culture and cycle of ignorance (lack of education, not lack of intelligence) and poverty — and reparations are necessary to break that cycle. The task force’s vice chair got it exactly right when he said that programmatic solutions in areas such as education and economics would do the job well. The implication is that direct compensation would be ineffectually sprinkled among families. Instead, reparations should include funding for high-quality early education and adult parenting and life-skills classes.