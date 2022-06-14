Regarding the June 2 news article “In report on racism, Calif. task force demands reparations”:
Research reveals that for children — particularly those from low-income backgrounds — to benefit from preschool, it must be of high quality. Opponents note that children without preschool education often reach the academic level of those with a preschool education by grade three. However, many children do not see lasting benefits because early education programs are often underfunded. Importantly, despite equal academic achievements, those who attended high-quality preschool have better life outcomes in terms of higher earning potential, lower crime activity, less teenage pregnancy and so on.
Additionally, adults should be offered parenting and life-skills classes. Child care and transportation should be provided when necessary — anything to make the classes accessible, meaningful and able to effectively interrupt the persisting spiral of failure.
The expense would be justified by the long-term societal rewards.
Leonard Kuentz, Gaithersburg