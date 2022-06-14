Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding Jason Willick’s June 10 Friday Opinion commentary, “The ‘next’ Jan. 6 is already here”: Regardless of whether one agrees that it is appropriate/lawful for citizens to demonstrate peacefully at jurists’ private residences (and I, for one, do not believe that it is appropriate), it strikes me as being far, far beyond irrational to posit — as does Mr. Willick — that there is any factual, legal, moral or political equivalence between what transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, and the alleged “progressive movement to obstruct the Supreme Court.”

Put simply, Mr. Willick’s argument is, to me at least, demonstrably flawed on its face, as it should be to any reasonably informed reader. If Mr. Willick’s extraordinarily strained attempt to force an analogy between the events of Jan. 6 and progressive opposition to the current Supreme Court was not so illogical and sad, it would be risible.

Jim Hergen, Alexandria

Here is a modest proposal for the Supreme Court before it releases a decision in the Mississippi abortion case: Issue an order requiring additional briefing and set the case for reargument next term, beginning after October.

Based on the text of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s leaked draft, and the reaction to it, it is safe to say the majority poised to overturn Roe v. Wade did not fully appreciate the depth of the public’s reliance upon Roe and underestimated the severe consequences that overturning it will have. This “reliance interest” is part of the foundation for stare decisis, something Justice Alito has acknowledged is “hard … to assess.”

So, the court should ask the parties, and their amici, to provide additional briefs limited to this single issue. Asking for additional help through supplemental briefs and further oral argument itself has precedent in controversial cases implicating a change affecting millions of people. The court did it in Brown v. Board of Education, for example. And it would allow the justices to gain the perspective of a new member: Ketanji Brown Jackson. Sometimes, it makes sense to temporize.

Alfred Belcuore, Washington

