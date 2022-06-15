Placeholder while article actions load

Some attorneys in the Trump administration, and serving as lawmakers in Congress, enabled egregious and perhaps criminal conduct after the 2020 election. Others prevented former president Donald Trump from acting even worse than he did, or at least refused to assist him. But none of them alerted the FBI, the public or congressional leadership. That’s a serious failing.

Some lawyers’ conduct was reprehensible. Testimony collected by the House Jan. 6 committee shows that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who lost his law license for filing utterly frivolous cases, promoted a coup over other advisers’ objections. News reports disclosed that former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark had prepared a draft letter to state officials making a false claim of widespread fraud and soliciting alternative slates of electors. And, worst of all, right-wing attorney John Eastman cooked up an infamous plot to stop the electoral vote count and deny the legitimate winner, Joe Biden, the ability to take office.

Many House members who are lawyers similarly signed onto an amicus brief in a frivolous case, initiated by lawyer and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to challenge the results of certain states that President Biden won. In the Senate, Republicans with Ivy League law degrees, such as Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.), spread the “big lie” and made groundless objections to prevent the orderly counting of the electoral votes. These actions exploited the Trump base’s delusion and put democracy at risk.

All of this conduct is unacceptable for anyone who has taken an oath of office, let alone a lawyer who has obligations as an “officer of the court.” Claims to sanction some of these characters have been filed. Clark and Giuliani, for example, could have criminal liability (the crime-fraud exception does not allow them to hide behind attorney-client privilege) if the facts are sufficient to prove they committed conspiracy to defraud the United States or conspiracy to disrupt an official proceeding of Congress.

Other lawyers performed much better. Former attorney general William P. Barr testified he repeatedly told Trump that no systematic fraud occurred. Acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and his deputies Richard Donoghue and Steve Engel all threatened to resign if Clark were elevated to attorney general. Pat Cipollone, White House counsel, denounced Clark’s stunt. Meanwhile, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, diligently investigated fraud claims and quit rather than take part in the pressure campaign to “find” votes to overturn the election. Their actions helped defuse a constitutional crisis.

However, when Barr quit, he wrote a glowing letter about the man he later testified may have become “detached” from reality. He publicly supported the effort to discredit mail-in balloting. And none of the lawyers in the administration — Barr, Rosen, Donoghue, Engel, Cipollone or Pak — went to the FBI, media or Congress to warn the country. We should find out why — and then revise legal ethics rules accordingly.

Did they think everything was under control? Certainly, they knew Trump had not yet conceded and had planned the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. That seems the weakest excuse.

Did they feel bound by the attorney-client privilege or beholden to Trump because they served in his administration? Sorry, but the client of government lawyers is the American people, not an individual president.

Did they think they could preserve their careers? Perhaps they calculated that staying quiet meant they did not have to face the wrath of the GOP and the MAGA crowd — or end their career in GOP circles. If they thought quitting was sufficient, they were grotesquely wrong.

The oath that government officials take obligates them to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” In refusing to publicly short-circuit the coup attempt, they failed to fulfill that most elementary duty.

State bars, and certainly the Justice Department, must clarify lawyers’ ethical obligation: After exhausting all internal channels, they must alert law enforcement — or the public — to any plot to overthrow our democracy. Apparently, that now has to be spelled out with the threat of professional punishment if they fail to do so. None of these people covered themselves in glory.

