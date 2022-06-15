Placeholder while article actions load

During Joseph Stalin’s “Great Terror” of the 1930s, an unexpected knock on the door invoked dread. The arbitrariness of arrests and executions in the middle of the night was frightening. This is why the latest news from Russia about opposition leader Alexei Navalny is so disturbing. He was moved from his prison cell, and no one else was told.

The point of such shadowy maneuvers is to induce fear — of the unknown and of losing touch. As another political prisoner, Post contributing columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza, noted recently, the greatest anxiety in prison is to be forgotten. This was certainly what Russian authorities intended when they transferred Mr. Navalny from a penal colony in Pokrov, 74 miles east of Moscow, to a notorious maximum-security facility in Melekhovo, more than twice as far from the capital.

Mr. Navalny has been the most prominent leader of the opposition to President Vladimir Putin and to Mr. Putin’s war against Ukraine. An anti-corruption campaigner for years, Mr. Navalny had built up a substantial national political organization and campaigned vigorously against what he called Mr. Putin’s “party of crooks and thieves.” Mr. Navalny was the target of an assassination attempt by the Russian security services, his organization was crushed, many of its leaders were pushed into exile and Mr. Navalny was sent to prison on sham charges of fraud. But he continued to speak out from prison. In late May, he called Mr. Putin a “madman” for launching “the stupid war” in Ukraine.

When a lawyer went to see Mr. Navalny at Pokrov on Tuesday, he was told “there is no such convict there.” Mr. Navalny’s lawyers said they did not know his whereabouts. Later, a prison monitoring official said he had been taken to Melekhovo. The Post’s Mary Ilyushina reports media investigations have found systematic abuse of prisoners by guards and other convicts at the facility. Mr. Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, has called it “a monstrous place.”

The treatment of Mr. Navalny shows yet again that Mr. Putin has shifted from soft authoritarianism to totalitarianism. Russia has not been a state governed by the rule of law for a long while, but Mr. Putin is taking it back to dictatorial times. We are also worried about the fate of Brittney Griner, a Women’s National Basketball Association star who was arrested Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport after hashish oil was allegedly found in her luggage. Her pretrial detention was extended yet again on Tuesday, and there is no end in sight. She is being held as a political pawn by Russian authorities and should be released, along with Mr. Kara-Murza, and Paul Whelan, arrested more than three years ago on what he says is a fictitious charge of espionage.

As for Mr. Navalny, it is clear Mr. Putin would like the world to never hear from him again. The Russian president wants to break his most troublesome critic. That makes it even more vital that everyone else speak up for Mr. Navalny, so his voice continues to be heard until the day he walks free.

