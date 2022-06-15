In Barry Svrluga’s June 9 column on Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and his comments on the Jan. 6, 2021, acts of sedition [“Del Rio’s comments suggest he’s unfit to lead,” Sports], Mr. Del Rio was quoted as decrying the existence of “two standards.” He is right; there are two standards: one for those excusing sedition and one for those peacefully protesting racial injustice.
Colin Kaepernick took a knee in protest against police brutality and racism. He has been out of work ever since. Mr. Del Rio calls an effort to overturn an election and subvert democracy a “dust-up.” Last time I looked, Mr. Del Rio still had a job.
If the National Football League is sincere in what it has said about combating racism, then Mr. Del Rio should be looking for work.
Tom Howarth, Front Royal, Va.