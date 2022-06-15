Placeholder while article actions load

Jeremy Barr’s June 11 Style commentary, “ Big audiences tuned in for Jan. 6 committee broadcast ,” noted, among many other articles, including Margaret Sullivan’s “ The hearing was horrifying. It also gave me hope. ,” that Fox News was MIA. Mr. Barr’s excellent piece has one glaring error: As do too many articles about Fox News, he refers to Fox News’s “conservative opinion hosts.”

I am a conservative. Fox News’s opinion hosts — Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity chief among them — are not conservatives. They are anti-democracy followers of Donald Trump’s party, which advocates an autocracy in place of our present representative democracy with Mr. Trump as president for — well, as long as it wants him to be president.

In his June 12 op-ed, “History will accept only one Jan. 6 narrative — the panel’s,” Michael Gerson stated that “For several hours on that fateful day, Trump ceased to be the American president.” Did he? I thought he was still the American president during that time. Wouldn’t it be more accurate to say Donald Trump either neglected or intentionally refused to perform the duties of the president to protect our government and America’s seat of democracy while it was actively under siege?