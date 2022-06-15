Placeholder while article actions load

With the Democratic primary election for D.C. mayor less than a week away, more than 36,000 voters have already voted, dropping off or mailing in their ballots or casting them at an early voting location. That is more than one-third of the total 89,513 votes cast in the city’s 2018 primary and we hope a sign there will be a healthy turnout for this most consequential of elections.

In addition to determining whether Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), whom we have endorsed, will have an opportunity to serve a third term, voters will make crucial decisions that will affect the balance of the D.C. Council. Ms. Bowser was virtually uncontested four years ago when she was reelected. Not so this year. Two council members — at-large member Robert C. White Jr. and Ward 8 representative Trayon White Sr. — are her chief challengers on June 21, both campaigning on a platform of change. Ms. Bowser, they say, has been in office for almost eight years and problems still remain.

They get no argument from us about the challenges that confront D.C. but it is those very challenges that demand a seasoned leader who has already proved she can deal with tough issues. Ms. Bowser ably navigated the city through the unprecedented covid-19 crisis, faced down threats from the Trump administration, made important inroads into such seemingly intractable problems as homelessness and pioneered historic investments in housing and health care. She is the first to identify the work that needs to be done to confront an increase in crime, continue education reform and guide the city’s recovery from the pandemic. Not only does she have experience in tackling these problems but also she has well-thought-out approaches to the issues. The same cannot be said of challengers who are thin on accomplishments and have campaigned on platitudes.

The races for at-large council member, council chairman and three ward seats are equally critical for D.C.’s future. Recent years have seen the council drift sharply to the left and the city’s self-proclaimed progressives see opportunity in the critical Democratic primary to further cement their hold. Witness the machinations in Ward 3 in which three candidates within the space of 24 hours this week dropped out of the race and threw their support to Matthew Frumin after a poll commissioned by Independent at-Large member Elissa Silverman, generally seen as part of the council’s far left wing, seemed to show Eric Goulet was in the lead. We have endorsed Mr. Goulet and his thoughtful agenda. So has former mayor Anthony Williams. Mr. Goulet, a former city budget director, has a grasp of city issues and is willing to listen but is firm in his support for mayoral control of schools, smart policing and the need not to raise taxes. Our other endorsements: Phil Mendelson for council chairman; Salah Czapary for Ward 1 and Faith Gibson Hubbard for Ward 5.

The District has been blessed with sober, stable leadership but voters should remember it was not that long ago that its government was in dysfunction and its finances in disarray. It would be a mistake to return to those days.

