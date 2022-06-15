Placeholder while article actions load

In her June 11 op-ed, Christine Emba claimed, “Ohio Republicans’ proposal to arm teachers is an act of cowardice,” but she twisted the facts. Ms. Emba claimed legislators would “force a teacher to pick up a gun.” No one is forcing teachers to carry guns. House Bill 99, now law, allows trained school personnel or peace officers to carry a weapon at school.

Local school boards may now protect children the same way we protect politicians, celebrities, banks, and, we suspect, newspapers.

Ms. Emba apparently doesn’t think children are worth protecting with guns. She prefers more gun regulation. How are strict gun regulations working out in Chicago? How did relying on 911 work out in Uvalde, Tex.? Ms. Emba suggested armed teachers wouldn’t stop shooters. But the Crime Prevention Research Center has documented 43 incidents since 2014 when a citizen with a gun stopped a likely mass shooting. Not one innocent bystander was shot.

Ms. Emba called the people behind this bill spineless cowards for choosing to protect our children with trained armed guards. That makes no sense. Unless she doesn’t care about our children. Just a radical agenda to strip our right to self-defense. She would sacrifice our children for politics. That is worse than cowardice.

Jerry Cirino, Kirtland, Ohio

The writer, a Republican, represents the 18th District in the Ohio state Senate.

In her June 5 op-ed, “Yes, it has come to this. It’s time to arm teachers.,” Kathleen Parker is wrong about arming teachers, even teachers who volunteer to carry guns. I know she’s wrong because I was a teacher for most of my life — in day care as a very young woman, later running special programs at a residential treatment center, and for the longest part of my career, teaching high school English in public schools.

Teachers don’t teach subjects; they embody them. I was good at teaching high schoolers to write because I am a poet and a writer. My kids might not remember what I said about William Carlos Williams and Anne Bradstreet, but I know they remember me in my classroom, being seriously into words. We used to read silently together sometimes so they could sit in a room of readers, look up and see me reading, too. Teachers don’t just instruct kids in literature, music and science. To their students, they are literature, music and science.

Think of your own schooling. What do you remember most about it: what you crammed in for the test or who your teachers were? I am a writer who spent many years teaching. What I am not is a shooter. Nor should any teacher be. The United States has an appalling gun violence problem because it lacks the political will to ban weapons of war and a culture that both glorifies and sanitizes violence. No teacher with a handgun could hold off a rage-monster with an AR-15. Arming teachers is the opposite of what we need to do.

Christine Potter, Valley Cottage, N.Y.

