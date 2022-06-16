Placeholder while article actions load

Michael J. Petrilli is the father of a rising sixth-grader and a rising ninth-grader in Montgomery County Public Schools. Austin. Grosse Pointe, Mich. Lake Zurich, Ill. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight These communities have many things in common with Montgomery County, including their progressive values, commitment to public schools and highly educated populations. But they all differ from Montgomery County in one critical way: Their schools, unlike ours, were mostly open for in-person learning in the fall and winter of 2020.

Indeed, Montgomery County Public Schools were not open for in-person learning at all until March 2021, and not for full-time in-person learning until August 2021 — 12 months after some of its peers.

The fateful decision to keep schools shuttered so long had terrible yet predictable consequences. National studies are showing massive amounts of learning loss for districts such as Montgomery County that closed the longest for in-person learning, especially for their most disadvantaged pupils. A recent study from a collaboration of scholars from the American Institutes of Research, Dartmouth College, Harvard University and the testing organization NWEA found that students in high-poverty schools that stayed remote for most of the 2020 to 2021 school year lost 22 weeks of learning on average. That compares with seven to 10 weeks of learning loss for students whose schools reopened more quickly.

As Harvard Professor Tom Kane wrote recently in the Atlantic, “Where schools stayed closed longer, gaps widened; where schools reopened sooner, they didn’t.”

And that might not even be the worst part. We are also living through a horrific mental health crisis for our teenagers, one that has seen a rapid rise in anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. As hard as the pandemic has been on all of us, it has been especially tough on adolescents, ripped away from their sports and other extracurricular activities, social networks and everyday school life that can give meaning to young people during a turbulent time.

Nobody can blame Montgomery County officials for closing schools in March 2020, when the novel coronavirus was sweeping the country and nobody knew exactly what it was or how to prevent its spread.

But by autumn, some important things had become clear: Schools were not primary vectors of coronavirus transmission, nor were most kids at risk of serious illness.

As a result, many school districts across the country chose to open for in-person learning. So did almost all private schools, including those here in this area, plus most schools in Western Europe. Yet Montgomery County officials decided to keep our schools shuttered.

To be sure, MCPS educators strove to make remote learning work. From my own experience as a county parent, I can say that what my sons’ teachers managed to do was downright remarkable, finding creative ways to keep students engaged as best they could.

But it wasn’t hard to predict that this experiment in online learning was not going to go well. We knew from studies of previous initiatives that most students don’t learn as much in an online setting. There’s just no replacement for being there in person with your teacher and peers. And we also already knew that remote learning worked least well for the kids who most need great schools: those from disadvantaged backgrounds, English learners and children with special needs.

Lo and behold, these turned out to be the very students whose learning has most been damaged during the crisis, exasperating achievement gaps and further hurting our chances at closing America’s gaping inequalities.

So why did Montgomery County officials make the decisions they did? The most generous answer is that they were erring on the side of caution — though in hindsight, it turns out that opening schools did little to increase hospitalizations or deaths, especially in areas with low community spread.

The more cynical explanation is that children don’t vote but members of interest groups do. Simply put, the powerful Montgomery County Education Association did not want schools to open, because it did not want its members working in open schools. So County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and his administration kept schools closed even as other districts in the state and around the country found safe ways to open their schools — and even as the county’s bars and restaurants came back to life.

Why this trip down memory lane? The reason is that the fast-approaching July Democratic Party primary is the first chance for voters to hold county officials responsible for the decisions they made. This vote will almost surely decide who will lead the county for the next four years, yet the issue of school closures has barely registered at all.

For a county that claims to value education above all other priorities, this is an unsettling development. It’s time to ask Elrich and other officials running for reelection if they regret the decision to keep schools closed during the fall and winter of 2020. If they had to do it over, would they do it differently? What would they say to the young people who missed out on their senior year of high school, or who lost months of learning, or who experienced anxiety or depression because of day after day needlessly spent quarantining at home?

And in future decisions and crises, will these candidates continue to put the demands of the union ahead of the academic, social and emotional needs of our children?

Asking these tough questions won’t give our kids their educations back. But it just might help Montgomery County better live up to its professed values in the future.

