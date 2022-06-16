In its June 8 Metro article “National education group spends big in D.C. elections,” The Post reported that a national special-interest group, Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), “has poured serious money into local elections,” including here. It’s spending money for Eric Goulet, a candidate for the open Ward 3 council seat, and two other races. This campaign could have the most impact in Ward 3 because this race is close, has numerous candidates and has no incumbent. The June 21 primary election could be decided by a handful of votes.
The D.C. public election financing program was supposed to eviscerate special interests’ influence on candidates. Mr. Goulet and other DFER allies received hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money for their campaigns. Now, they’ll have more than $1.5 million in DFER and other interests’ support, too. Although candidates can’t communicate directly with independent campaigns, they could publicly urge DFER to end its efforts for them. It has happened before.
The war chest is huge, particularly for the small Ward 3 electorate. Democrats for Education Reform and other interests hope to buy the Ward 3 and other elections for their endorsees. What will they owe DFER if they win?
Dan Weiss, Washington