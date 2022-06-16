In its June 8 Metro article “National education group spends big in D.C. elections,” The Post reported that a national special-interest group, Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), “has poured serious money into local elections,” including here. It’s spending money for Eric Goulet, a candidate for the open Ward 3 council seat, and two other races. This campaign could have the most impact in Ward 3 because this race is close, has numerous candidates and has no incumbent. The June 21 primary election could be decided by a handful of votes.