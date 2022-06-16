Theo Zenou’s June 12 Retropolis analysis, “A 1955 book on right-wing extremists predicted Jan. 6,” interleaved between Stephanie McCrummen’s “The town crier” [front page, June 12], made for great syntopical reading. For me, the most chilling line in Mr. Zenou’s piece was “The radical right of the 1960s, by contrast, never found its Trump — a leader who could unite the movement and give it real political power.” This was chilling in light of Ms. McCrummen’s reporting about Angela Rubino seeing Donald Trump as “the first politician to give voice to her private thoughts about what America was becoming, which made her feel recognized and even important.” The two articles together demonstrated just why the Founding Fathers feared the ever-present threat of authoritarianism under the guise of populism to our always fragile democracy.
Mike McDermott, Reston
The June 12 front-page article “The town crier” was an amazing window into the lives of some of our fellow Americans. I felt an emphatic link to Angela Rubino feeling overwhelmed by the age we live in, and distressed by the direction she has been pointed in by those with nefarious agendas. The industry of suspicion and conspiracy in our country has grown to shamefully dangerous proportions. To think of the good her energy and drive could produce for the betterment of our democracy — as opposed to tearing it down — makes me sad.
I wonder how or when we can come to understand each other again when there is a dedicated movement printing new conspiracies every hour. Can we work together toward a “more perfect” union when our understanding of that concept is so vastly different? It’s hard to bridge the political divide when one side seems to end in Neverland.
Neil McCanon, Baltimore