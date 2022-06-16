Theo Zenou’s June 12 Retropolis analysis, “A 1955 book on right-wing extremists predicted Jan. 6,” interleaved between Stephanie McCrummen’s “The town crier” [front page, June 12], made for great syntopical reading. For me, the most chilling line in Mr. Zenou’s piece was “The radical right of the 1960s, by contrast, never found its Trump — a leader who could unite the movement and give it real political power.” This was chilling in light of Ms. McCrummen’s reporting about Angela Rubino seeing Donald Trump as “the first politician to give voice to her private thoughts about what America was becoming, which made her feel recognized and even important.” The two articles together demonstrated just why the Founding Fathers feared the ever-present threat of authoritarianism under the guise of populism to our always fragile democracy.