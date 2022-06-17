The June 13 editorial “ Hate $5 gas? ” parroted the Biden administration line. Gas prices began to rise before Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and while that might be a contributing factor, it is neither the cause nor the major reason prices are up.

Soon after this administration came into office, it began to destroy the United States’ self-sufficiency in fuel and decreased production of all fossil fuels. Permitting for drilling has been slowed, and producers rightly are hesitant to invest heavily when they fear the administration will again reverse itself and halt production. The Biden administration has taken the country from energy independence to pleading with producers who are not our friends to bail us out. A great bargaining chip was given away for nothing.