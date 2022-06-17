I just finished watching the House hearings regarding the recent mass shootings [“Courage from heartbreak,” editorial, June 9]. All those from Buffalo and Uvalde, Tex., who spoke need to be heard. How can anyone listen to the testimony of the young girl who watched her teacher be shot, saw her classmates killed and covered herself with a dead friend’s blood to survive and not be moved? How can anyone hear the testimony of the doctor who saw pulverized and decapitated children and not choke up? How can anyone listen to the tearful testimony of a mother whose daughter did not survive and not cry with her? Well-meaning measures such as red-flag laws are not enough, but it seems as though the needed measures — such as banning assault weapons — are too much for the politicians who listen but cannot hear.