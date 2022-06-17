I just finished watching the House hearings regarding the recent mass shootings [“Courage from heartbreak,” editorial, June 9]. All those from Buffalo and Uvalde, Tex., who spoke need to be heard. How can anyone listen to the testimony of the young girl who watched her teacher be shot, saw her classmates killed and covered herself with a dead friend’s blood to survive and not be moved? How can anyone hear the testimony of the doctor who saw pulverized and decapitated children and not choke up? How can anyone listen to the tearful testimony of a mother whose daughter did not survive and not cry with her? Well-meaning measures such as red-flag laws are not enough, but it seems as though the needed measures — such as banning assault weapons — are too much for the politicians who listen but cannot hear.
Katharine Powell, Walkersville
I am an American living in France, and the contrast of levels of gun violence astounds and disgusts me. Automatic and semiautomatic weapons cannot, in essence, be legally purchased by private citizens in France. But even in the United States, I don’t think that I can buy a machine gun, or a bazooka, or a .50-caliber weapon, or land mines, or hand grenades, etc.
So, even in the United States, there must be some rules for what one can and cannot buy. These already restrict the right to own weapons. But if such rules already exist, the question of banning the sale of semiautomatic weapons is not about a person’s fundamental right to own a gun, but rather a judgment as to what should remain in control of the military and what should be made available to members of the public. This is a social judgment, not a challenge to the Second Amendment.
Ted Lazo, Paris