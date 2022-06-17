Regarding the June 9 front-page article “House passes limits on guns”:
Max Boot’s June 10 op-ed, “Is there a sickness in U.S. culture? Yes: The GOP gun cult.,” got it right in calling the uniquely American gun culture out for what it is. Although he rightly pointed out that having a gun in the house makes you less safe, not more so, and that guns are rarely used for self-defense, and that other countries with strict gun laws have drastically reduced gun violence, these facts have not stood a chance in countering the absolute glorification of guns by the American right.
In 1959, a Gallup poll found that 60 percent of Americans favored banning handguns. What happened? A decades-long, concerted effort to sell guns at any cost to society, led by what Mr. Boot called “the unholy trinity” of Republican politicians, the gun lobby and gunmakers, that’s what. As a result, the problem we all face is the widespread desire for guns. Every gun owner should look in the mirror and ask themselves why they need a gun. I suspect it’s more that they simply want one. That’s just not a good enough reason to cause so much death and pain and destruction. We must start to focus on why Americans want guns so badly. Then maybe we can improve this horrific situation.
