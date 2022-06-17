Since Republicans insist that the cause of mass shootings is not guns but mental health and other societal factors, Democrats should do more than work to pass weak legislation that can get through the Senate. They should call their Republican colleagues’ bluff by proposing meaningful legislation (including a ban on assault rifles) that would automatically expire in one year if there were no decrease in the number of mass shootings; however, such legislation would be automatically renewed should there be fewer mass shootings. Such a proposal, based on common sense, would be hard to dismiss. And if it were, it would show the true colors of those who would go to any lengths to safeguard guns over our precious children.