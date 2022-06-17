Placeholder while article actions load

How much has the face of Washington, D.C., changed since the swearing-in of a home-rule government in 1975? If my decades-long journey from a pre-home-rule D.C. to today’s elected government grounded in grass-roots politics is any guide, the city’s transformation has been dramatic, both demographically and socio-culturally. Dog parks? Al fresco dining everywhere you turn?

This coming Tuesday’s Democratic primary election might provide some answers about shifting power centers in city politics.

What’s more, today’s D.C. electorate might also learn much about itself. Its judgments at the polls will help tell the story. In 1975, the city’s elected leadership was overwhelmingly Black and male, and the power of D.C. churches could be seen in the election of three pastors to council seats.

Much has changed. Questions abound.

Is Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in trouble? Is D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) a political kingmaker?

With the departure of D.C. Council members Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) and Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), will Wards 3 and 5 nominate pragmatists bent more on solving problems than ideological point-scoring?

Conventional wisdom holds that Bowser should be a shoo-in for a third term. Polls earlier this year showed her with a wide advantage over all potential challengers. Besides name recognition, Bowser can run on a nearly eight-year record, including achievements to which she can point with pride. Her firm, steady leadership during the coronavirus pandemic stands in sharp relief to that of the Trump White House and many state governors. She has stepped up to — not shirked — tough problems of family homelessness and has extended help to hard-pressed communities.

On the other hand, Bowser has presided over some bureaucratic busts: a failed crime lab, an incompetently run Department of Corrections, a shady Housing Authority, and a dysfunctional Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Management-wise, Bowser operates with a weak bench. But she has kept the city on sound fiscal footing and generally steered away from deep ditches.

That said, Bowser is hearing the footsteps of challenger Robert C. White Jr., the at-large council member who, after a slow start, appears to be closing the gap in the primary race. Whether he can overtake Bowser by next week remains to be seen. But White, known for serious and lofty promises (deliverance, not so much), has attracted attention, especially among D.C.’s millennial generation, chiefly because he’s not of the old establishment — which Bowser personifies.

That White is running against Bowser with Racine’s full-throated endorsement is also notable. Racine, the city’s first independently elected attorney general, will leave office with a reputation as a tremendously successful chief legal officer. His work on juvenile justice and consumer protection, and crackdowns on slumlords and rotten business practices, sets a high bar for those seeking to fill his shoes. The public has responded favorably as well, making him the top citywide vote-getter in the 2018 elections, with 207,451 votes vs. Bowser’s 171,608.

Racine’s support counts for something, too, as evidenced by White’s emergence as a viable opponent, and that might well be demonstrated in other contests in which he has endorsed candidates.

The race to succeed Racine as attorney general has drawn two candidates professing to be more like him than he is himself. Brian Schwalb and Bruce V. Spiva, Harvard Law School classmates and partners at white-shoe law firms, both lay claim to Racine’s legacy. There’s little daylight between their positions on major issues in the AG’s bailiwick. But after interviewing them and a third challenger — D.C. native son, attorney and children’s book author Ryan Jones — Racine laid hands on his former law partner, Schwalb. That takes nothing away from Spiva, however, who has sound credentials for fighting for justice and equality.

Jones has been clearly outmatched in fundraising, though he has brought in impressive numbers of small donors. His strength is knowledge of the city beyond talking-points level. The clock, and little top management exposure, are, however, his enemies. At this 11th hour, though, Jones still deserves a closer look.

So, too, the races for D.C. Council chairman, an at-large seat, and Wards 1, 3, and 5. That some onlookers have reduced these contests to simply competition between centrists and progressives is a disservice to both the candidates and voters.

All the candidates express devotion to the city. All profess honest leadership and promise to make the District a safer and stronger place to live.

At issue is: How well have Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, at-large member Anita Bonds and Ward 1 member Brianne K. Nadeau delivered on their commitments? Do their challengers offer credible alternatives or just cliche-filled, intelligence-insulting bromides? “Address root causes … end failed policies … bold vision … inclusive and transparent.” Yadda, yadda.

Experience counts. Performance matters.

Addressing the District’s problems requires elected officeholders with stable heads on their shoulders, not stars in their eyes. Lessons learned the hard way since 1975.

Who makes the grade next Tuesday? This is not your ’74 D.C. That’s up to today’s D.C. voters, not pundits and prognosticators, to decide.

