Placeholder while article actions load

HCBUs are the primary driver of moving low-income Blacks into the middle class.

Despite that remarkable return on investment, the disparity in financial support for HBCUs and for predominantly White institutions of higher education (PWIs) continues to widen. The United Negro College Fund calculated that between 2003 and 2015, the federal funding gap between HCBUs and PWIs has actually quadrupled, from about $400 to $1,600 per student.

Advertisement

This cannot continue. HCBUs have a proven record of doing more with less — but accepting less can no longer be an option.

There has been a recent uptick in support for HBCUs, and some state legislatures and major corporations are rethinking their HBCU investment strategies, but the magnitude of the gaps requires substantive and sustained federal action.

Consider these disparities: Of $42 billion in federal research and development funds awarded in fiscal year 2018, only $400 million — less than 1 percent — went to HBCUs, according to research done by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), and that figure declined by 13 percent the following year.

TMCF Chief of Staff David Sheppard notes that one predominantly White institution, Johns Hopkins University, received nearly seven times more research funding than all 101 HBCUs combined.

Advertisement

The fund’s research suggests that the average HBCU needs $87 million to maintain, repair, or renovate drafty, poorly-lit classrooms and cramped, outmoded laboratories. HBCU access to infrastructure funding, credit and debt forgiveness remains far below that of their predominantly White peers.

Advertisement

The President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs has been tasked with advancing the HBCU initiative President Biden announced in September, with goals of increasing HBCU capacity to provide the highest-quality, low-cost education to their students. We are focused on elevating public awareness of the successful HBCU model, and why it is more important than ever before to invest fully in such a major part of the United States’s future.

Our immediate goals are to:

1. Fund technology and physical enhancements that match the cutting-edge learning environments in higher education. That includes maintenance, repair, or renovation of thousands of dilapidated classrooms and outdated laboratories, which could reduce historical inequities.

2. Expand HBCU research and contracting capacity in public and private sectors across a variety of interdisciplinary initiatives, focusing particularly on projects impacting people of color and low-resource communities.

Advertisement

3. Make HBCUs even more affordable for low-resource families with streamlined tuition and financial assistance from freshman year through graduate school.

4. Preserve and grow the HBCUs — public and private — with a particular emphasis on smaller institutions, which provide continuing education and skills training to an even broader population of students.

The Biden administration has already invested $5.8 billion in the HBCU community. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently proposed raising maximum Pell Grant awards by $2,175 and investing $752 million to “enhance institutional capacities” at HBCUs and other minority-serving and/or low-resource institutions. That is a significant step, but it cannot be the last.

This is a bipartisan issue: Democrats and Republicans agree on the need to contain the costs of higher education while improving outcomes. But real action will only come with public support. That’s why we’re taking our case outside, demonstrating to American families, employers, potential investors and political leaders that the HBCU model for containing operating costs and reducing student debt without compromising quality should become the national standard for higher education.

Clearly, there’s work to be done, but HBCUs must no longer be expected to do more with less.

GiftOutline Gift Article