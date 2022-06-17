Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the June 5 Sports article "Swiatek dispatches Gauff with ease in final":

I don’t know Billie Jean King, but I feel comfortable she would share my disappointment in the amount of front-page newspaper real estate in the Sports section devoted to this year’s women’s French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, on June 5. The photograph and text on the back page were more deserving to be on the front than what was published.

Here we have a champion who played a formidable match against Coco Gauff (a great player in her own right), winning her second title at Roland Garros, retaining her status as the No. 1 player in the world, and extending her match winning streak to 35.

I’m just not clear how her accomplishment in a major sport receives less attention than a perspective on someone who hasn’t won anything of note in ages.

Please, we’re supposed to be making progress for equality in, among other things, the sports world.

Laurie Lieberman, Alexandria

There are Republicans in D.C., too

The Post’s credo, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” apparently does not apply to its coverage of political campaigns for elected offices or endorsements of candidates in the District of Columbia.

In the May 15 editorial “For D.C. mayor,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s voters were “urged to reelect her to a third term.” The endorsement for D.C. delegate to the U.S. House [“For D.C. delegate,” editorial, May 23] stated: “We urge voters to again return Ms. Norton to the House.”

In general, Democratic Party primary endorsements for incumbents called for their “reelection.” Does this mean the editorial board is intent on ignoring the fact that the D.C. Republican Party has candidates seeking nominations for mayor, delegate, council chair, at-large council member and other offices? Post editorials should be informing voters that these endorsements are for Democratic Party nominations and that winners will be facing Republican candidates in November.

Nelson Rimensnyder, Washington

The writer, a Republican, is a candidate for D.C. delegate to the U.S. House.

Is it a republic or a democracy? Yes!

In response to the June 4 Free for All letter “A republic, if KidsPost can keep it,” I have to ask how the writer defines his terms. We live in a republic, not a democracy, he says. What definition of democracy is he using? “Direct democracy,” which means citizens directly vote on every law? No country in the world has such a system. Or representative democracy, which means the voters directly elect representatives who make decisions on their behalf (which we clearly have today)?

It’s true that the framers of the Constitution associated the word “democracy” with mob rule. But it’s also true that by “republic,” they meant a constitutional representative democracy — that is, a constitutional system that incorporates indirect majority rule, with limits on government power and minority rights protected. So when people assert that we live in a republic, not a democracy, it’s a contradiction in terms, because the republic they created was then, and is even more today than it was in 1787, a form of democracy.

If the question is “Do we live in a republic or a democracy?,” the answer is “both.”

Steve Miller, Rockville

A sin of omission

Although I frequently disagree with George F. Will, I am an avid reader of his column.

However, I was disappointed that his May 29 op-ed, “The Biden presidential scorecard at 500 days,” contained a notable, and seemingly intentional, omission. In an effort to claim that federal legislation concerning congressional elections would be, in his words, a “federal seizure from the states of the constitutional responsibility for conducting elections,” Will quoted Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution, which gives state legislatures power to prescribe “the Times, Places and Manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives.”

Will’s quote ended there. But the rest of that portion of Section 4 reads “but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

Will is better than that.

Charles O. Blaha, Silver Spring

D-Day anniversary is not just another day

I looked in vain in the June 6 edition of The Post to see something to commemorate D-Day, which happened 78 years ago. No luck! It looks as though D-Day is fading into oblivion. We had so many casualties that day, and it was a heavy-priced victory, something that should not be forgotten. Let’s do better on the 79th anniversary!

Frank Cohn, Fort Belvoir

The writer is a World War II veteran.

A boondoggle it wasn’t

In his review of Jeff Nussbaum’s book “Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History,” historian Douglas Brinkley referred to the letter that Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower had prepared in case the Normandy landings of 1944 failed — or, as Brinkley put it, if the invasion “turned into a Dunkirk-like boondoggle” [“In undelivered speeches, history’s alternate paths,” Outlook, June 5].

But the famous Battle of Dunkirk was the opposite of a failed invasion; it was the successful evacuation of British troops from France in 1940. And “boondoggle” means, according to Merriam-Webster, “a wasteful or impractical project or activity often involving graft.” If the Normandy invasion had failed and Hitler had kept his grip on Western Europe, it would have been a disaster or a tragedy, perhaps, but certainly not a boondoggle.

Paul Boudreaux, Takoma Park

Men aren’t ageless

I know that policies on reporting ages of people in news articles and photographs have likely changed in recent years, but, given the captions on the May 31 front-page photographs, I am having trouble making sense of The Post’s policies. The caption for the top photo, of three women at a flower shop in Uvalde, Tex., included the ages of all three women. As all three women are clearly adults, their exact ages do not seem very relevant to the photo. The caption for the second photo on the front page, of two men in Buffalo, Wyo., did not include the men’s ages.

What is the message here? Why is it important to publish the ages of the women but not the men? The Post's policies seem to be inconsistent at best, and sexist at worst.

Carol Radomski, Silver Spring

A critical distinction when it comes to ‘actual malice’

The June 3 Style article examining the outcome of Johnny Depp’s libel suit against Amber Heard [“Why Depp won in U.S. but not in U.K.”] inaccurately described the American legal standard for a public figure to prevail in a libel suit.

The article stated that to satisfy the “actual malice” standard (adopted by the Supreme Court in the 1964 decision New York Times v. Sullivan), the plaintiff must show that the defendant knew that “a libelous statement was untrue when they made it.” This misstated the test established by the Supreme Court, which provides that a plaintiff may recover if the defendant either (1) knew the statement was untrue, or (2) acted with reckless disregard of whether the statement was true. This is a critical distinction, with significant implications. For example, if a media entity publishes a falsehood without doing due diligence to determine the truth of a statement, it can have legal exposure under the actual-malice standard.

John S. Ross III, Holden, Mass.

The writer is an instructor of constitutional law at Assumption University.

Getting the wrong idea about teachers and summer break

I understand the point of Joe Heller’s June 7 editorial cartoon was related to the crazy battlegrounds that schools have turned into — figuratively and literally, unfortunately. However, I must protest the misapprehension held by so many people: teachers and the summer break!

First of all, I know of no public school system (and have never heard of a private school, either) that gives teachers a three-month break (unlike some colleges). Here in Montgomery County, it’s at most eight weeks, not 12. And, contrary to the biggest misapprehension people hold, teachers are unemployed during those eight weeks. And, because teachers are contract employees, they cannot collect unemployment (unlike auto workers who traditionally were “laid off” while assembly lines retooled for new-model production).

Actually, I really liked the cartoon and thought it very timely and pertinent. I just wish Heller had written “two” instead of “three” months.

Leslie Backus, Silver Spring

The writer is a retired science teacher.

This ‘comic’ should have gotten the hook

Sorry, but I found nothing funny about the difficulty multiple amputees have dressing themselves, the subject of the May 31 “Rhymes With Orange” “comic” strip. I found the strip especially tasteless for the day after Memorial Day, when we honor the fallen in battle.

William P. Winter, Silver Spring

Reporter’s dismissal could lead others to fear speaking out

Regarding the June 10 Style article “Post reporter who criticized paper online is dismissed”:

As a subscriber, I’m disturbed by the firing of Felicia Sonmez. In my eyes, her dismissal has done more damage to the reputation of The Post than any public comments Sonmez made. It is discouraging that The Post fired her. I find it likely that other staff members have experienced the problems she raised, and kicking her out will result in a culture of fear rather than of collegiality. The Post’s staff might be less likely to speak out about injustice at the paper, and good, honest reporting is likely to suffer. I value reporting done by people who have the strength to uncover the wrongs of the powerful, and I value leadership that listens to dissent rather than crushes it. Please demonstrate the strength of character needed to run a top-notch newspaper and hire her back.

Emily Severance, Peña Blanca, N.M.

There has to be some good news, right?

It is encouraging that there are far fewer times we have to see the previous president’s name and picture on page after page of The Post. However, the ultra-negative and sad items in the news these days were augmented by four negative articles about President Biden on the first four pages of the June 5 edition. Then there was Michael de Adder’s editorial cartoon about Biden having no political capital. Is there nothing to be reported that might be positive and encouraging about this president? I find that hard to believe.

Marcia Hoogstra, Washington

Thanks for not alerting us to this spoiler

Regarding the June 5 book review “The cinematic tale of a French baron, a kidnapping and a severed finger” [Outlook]:

Jonathan Kirsch, who reviewed the true-crime thriller “The Last Baron: The Paris Kidnapping That Brought Down an Empire” by Tom Sancton, did an excellent job of recounting the story of the 1978 kidnapping of Baron Édouard-Jean Empain without letting the reader know how the victim eventually fared. In fact, Kirsch ended his review by writing, “Above all, it is a wholly authentic thriller. For that reason, and out of deference to the author and his readers, the denouement cannot be revealed here.” Too bad that the review was accompanied by a photograph of Empain arriving at a Paris hospital after the kidnapping. Well, I guess he survived his ordeal. Thanks for spoiling the ending.

Sara Downes, Woodway, Tex.

We’ve had more than ‘enough’

Stop with the school shooting atrocities claim that “enough is enough,” as in the May 31 letter to the editor “Why is the U.S. different?” “Enough” means that some was okay, even satisfying. No school shooting or other such atrocities have ever been “enough.”

George Hoskin, Burtonsville

Some clarification, please, on the definition of ‘mass shooting’

In the June 5 edition of The Post, Glenn Kessler wrote that there had been four mass shootings this year, based on the definition included in Kessler’s Fact Checker column, “What research shows on effectiveness of gun-control laws to stop mass shootings.” On the editorial page, The Post noted that there had been more than 232 mass shootings in 2022 thus far [“Our hands aren’t tied”]. I understand that the definition of “mass shooting” is different depending on the organization collecting the data, but this discrepancy seems unreasonably large and contradictory. The Fact Checker noted that there are at least eight databases that track mass shootings. Could The Post clarify for readers what the numbers are, who collects the data, the various definitions, etc.? And thank you for covering this critical issue.

Joan Kelsch, Arlington

