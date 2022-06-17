Most of the United States is concerned about our country’s support for Ukraine. Some want a more robust effort to get arms and other forms of support to blunt Russian advances while also meeting the staggering humanitarian needs of the civilian people relocating in and out of Ukraine. Other Americans question the seemingly over-the-top support for Ukraine while we deal with domestic problems and the needs of other nations caught up in the throes of war and civil distress from poverty, hunger, chaos and lack of basic services. The United States cannot solve all these issues, but some issues should be addressed with common sense.