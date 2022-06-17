Most of the United States is concerned about our country’s support for Ukraine. Some want a more robust effort to get arms and other forms of support to blunt Russian advances while also meeting the staggering humanitarian needs of the civilian people relocating in and out of Ukraine. Other Americans question the seemingly over-the-top support for Ukraine while we deal with domestic problems and the needs of other nations caught up in the throes of war and civil distress from poverty, hunger, chaos and lack of basic services. The United States cannot solve all these issues, but some issues should be addressed with common sense.
For example, why does our nation support the conflict in Yemen [“Many Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen, called war crimes, had U.S. support,” news, June 13] by selling advanced military capabilities to Saudi Arabia when we know there is a terrible human tragedy underway in Yemen? Can relations with the Saudis be so important that we ignore the evils of our own country? What must we do to advance reasonable solutions for achieving peace and harmony in our nation and to begin to solve problems of poverty, health discrimination and other injustices everywhere?
James J. Sheridan, Columbia