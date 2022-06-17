Placeholder while article actions load

It was gratifying to read Rick Reilly’s June 13 op-ed, “The Saudi-backed PGA rival is a case of LIV and Let Die,” calling out the prominent professional golfers who have and will take part in Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf tournaments. I agree that it’s despicable for the top players to participate in the murderous Saudi regime’s attempt at “sportswashing.”

But I wonder why Mr. Reilly didn’t go a step further and criticize the Centurion Club outside London for hosting the inaugural LIV tournament. (Somehow, I had assumed it took place in Saudi Arabia itself.)

If every self-respecting golf club worldwide had said “No way!,” the greedy players would have been denied the opportunity to collaborate with the bloodstained Saudi regime. Surely, the host venue is equally culpable for instead saying “Yes! Show me the money!” to the Saudis and their bottomless wallets.

Ronnie Jill Kweller, Washington

The Post has expended considerable ink covering the LIV Golf tournament supported by the repressive and murderous Saudi regime. The golfers who migrated to this tournament have used myriad excuses that include more free time, spending time with family, balancing their lives, improving the game of golf and playing in fewer tournaments. The bonuses of $100 million to $200 million likely also provided a stimulus.

In the June 14 article “Mickelson has his say ahead of Open,” the golfer again offered his rationalizations. Do fans have any responsibility in supporting Saudi Arabia’s attempt to launder its reputation through the creation of this tournament? If we the consumers of this product fail to attend these tournaments or view their televised events, the Saudis’ goals would certainly be thwarted. Are fans so fanatical that these small sacrifices could not be accomplished? Will fans be able to defend their participation?

Ira Tauber, Rockville

